Nearly 50 coronavirus cases are now linked to an outbreak at St. Joseph of the Pines.
On Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 17 elderly residents and 32 employees of the Southern Pines nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. That’s up from Nov. 24, when the state said only two residents and 19 staff members had tested positive.
St. Joseph of the Pines is one of four local nursing homes with ongoing outbreaks. Other facilities with outbreaks in Moore County include:
• Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where 92 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive, and where 15 residents have died of complications from COVID-19.
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where 58 residents and 35 staff members have tested positive, and where an employee and six residents have died.
• Quail Haven Village, where three residents and five staff members have tested positive.
An outbreak is defined by the state as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison. Outbreaks have been identified at 12 facilities in Moore County since the start of the pandemic.
Peak Resources Pinelake and Quail Haven Village are both experiencing their second outbreaks. An outbreak is considered to be concluded after there is no evidence of continued transmission within a facility.
Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines, was officially removed from the state’s list of outbreaks on Tuesday. Eight of the facility’s residents perished in an outbreak that ran from late-September to mid-November.
Forty-four of the county’s 66 coronavirus-related deaths are tied to outbreaks in long-term care settings. Outbreaks also account for about 18 percent of the 2,970 cases reported in Moore County since March.
Teresa Forrest, administrative officer for the Moore County Health Department, emailed local nursing homes and assisted living communities on Oct. 7 with an offer to provide the facilities with temperature-taking kiosks that had been purchased with "grant funding for COVID prevention." But in a follow-up email on Monday, Forrest announced that the health department was rescinding the offer.
"Unfortunately, per the Moore County finance and attorney's offices, the Moore County Health Department will not be able to utilize the grant funding mentioned [...] to purchase temperature kiosks for long-term care facilities in the county, as they are private companies," she wrote. "The county offices communicated with UNC School of Government and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health, and it was determined that the grant funds are subject to the procurement standards of the Federal Uniform Guidance Act."
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the health department to purchase nine of the kiosks for local schools using $20,555 in funding from the federal CARES Act.
In October, the health department announced the launch of a regional initiative to curb the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities. The effort is being led by a prevention support team based out of the department’s offices in Carthage.
Robert Wittmann, director of the department, has said the team will work to “mitigate the frequency, extent and duration of COVID-19 outbreaks” in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The team is also expected to conduct on-site evaluations of the facilities.
During last month's meeting of the Moore County Board of Health, Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said findings from the team's evaluations would be shared online for public inspection. But none of the team’s reports have appeared on the department's website since that meeting, which was held on Nov. 2.
