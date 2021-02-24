Now that school employees statewide are eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, Moore County Schools is planning for teachers and other staff to start being vaccinated next week.
North Carolina has expanded vaccinations to those working in K-12 schools effective today. That eligibility also applies to the employees of private schools, preschools and child care centers.
Locally, FirstHealth of the Carolinas and the Moore County Health Department are still working to administer vaccines to adults aged 65 and over who have been eligible since January as part of the second group in the state’s phased vaccination plan.
Limited vaccine supplies and the state’s decision to allocate more vaccines to mass vaccination clinics in urban population centers have slowed those efforts somewhat.
But FirstHealth plans to begin vaccinating Moore County Schools personnel around March 3. Catherine Murphy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications, said that about 1,300 district employees have signed up for a vaccination slot.
About 1,900 district employees are now eligible for the vaccine. That includes about 1,000 teachers and other licensed staff, 550 classified support staff, 84 bus drivers and 200 substitutes.
The list of Moore County Schools employees interested in being vaccinated was finalized earlier this month. Staff considered essential to keeping schools open will be prioritized for the vaccine. With expected supplies, FirstHealth projects that they’ll be able to administer the initial vaccine to all school staff by the end of March.
“That’s what they’ve indicated to us, depending on the supply, and we’re very, very grateful for their help with this and very appreciative of our relationship with the Moore County Health Department,” Murphy said.
Some Staff Already Eligible
At least 75 staff members, including nurses, resource officers and most teachers in pre-kindergarten and exceptional children’s classes, have already been vaccinated through the county health department under the state’s previously established eligibility criteria. The district can’t pinpoint the exact number of employees already vaccinated against COVID-19, since staff members over the age of 65 may have sought vaccines independently.
All of Robbins Elementary School has been shifted to in-person learning until March 1. In January similar two-week suspensions of in-person learning affected the McDeeds Creek and Southern Pines elementary schools as well.
Those decisions are made based on instances of in-school coronavirus transmission, as well as when exposure to the virus forces enough staff to quarantine so as to jeopardize daily campus operations.
A Push to Reopen Classrooms
The push to vaccinate school staff comes as the state is urging public schools to reopen physical classrooms. A bill passed in North Carolina’s General Assembly, but not yet signed into law, would require public schools reopen to K-12 students at least part-time.
Moore County Schools has opened elementary schools for in-person learning five days per week, and students in grades six through 12 have the option to attend two days per week.
Even once vaccines are available to all staff who want them, the schools will have to wait for the governor to relax social distancing standards before a fuller opening of middle and high school classrooms.
“We’re still under the order to have social distancing of six feet and one student per seat on the bus unless they’re in the same household,” Murphy said.
“We also don’t have a vaccine approved yet for children under 16, so that’s another factor, but we’re moving ahead in the hopes that the governor will relax some of this in the very near future. We’re still plowing ahead and doing what we can to make sure kids can come back full-time and safely, safely for the kids and for the staff.”
