Demand for the coronavirus vaccine continues to dwindle in Moore County, where about 33 percent of the population is now fully immunized.
Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, said Tuesday that his agency’s “vaccine supply has exceeded demand.” Nearly a third of all shots administered in the county have come from the department.
Wittmann said the health department is working with its “community partners” to address vaccine hesitancy in marginalized communities. The agency has disseminated educational posters, videos and other media in an effort to assuage concerns about the vaccine’s safety, he said.
The health department is currently vaccinating walk-in patients at its office in Carthage. The department is also holding mass-vaccination clinics at places like the National Guard Armory in Southern Pines, where 41 residents received their first dose of Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine on April 30.
The department’s next clinic will be held Saturday as part of the annual Buggy Festival in downtown Carthage. More cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the Carthage area since the start of the pandemic than any other part of the county, according to ZIP code-level data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Another clinic is scheduled for May 16 at Mt. Zion Church in Robbins. Matt Garner, public information officer for the local health department, said Harris Teeter, Walmart, CVS, Food Lion and Walgreens pharmacies are also offering vaccinations in Moore County.
Although shots are now widely available, the local vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks. DHHS recorded an increase of only 148 new first-dose injections in Moore County from April 30 to Friday.
Citing waning interest, FirstHealth of the Carolinas held its final first-dose clinic at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst on Tuesday. The company said all second-shot events at the venue, where thousands of Moore County residents have been vaccinated during semi-weekly events that began in January, will continue as scheduled.
The clinics were part of Operation FirstShot, a regional campaign that has provided more than 62,000 first-and-second injections to people in counties served by FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
“From the very beginning of Operation FirstShot in January, our focus has been on vaccinating as many people as possible as we all work together to bring this pandemic to an end,” said Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth. “It’s been humbling to see and hear all of the kind words from members of the community who were able to get vaccinated at the Fair Barn and at our other large-scale clinics in Richmond, Hoke and Montgomery counties.”
FirstHealth said vaccines will soon be available at several of its primary care and occupational health clinics.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 7.1 percent on Thursday, higher than the statewide average of 4.4 percent. A total of 8,848 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county as of Friday, with at least 189 deaths attributed to the disease.
Two so-called clusters of infections have been identified in Moore County by DHHS. A cluster is defined by the state as at least five positive cases over a two-week period in a school or child-care setting.
The latest cluster was reported Tuesday at Helen’s Day Care in Carthage. At least eight children and three staff members at the facility have tested positive.
Another cluster is being monitored at Southern Middle School in Aberdeen. Twelve students there have tested positive since April 27, according to online data from the Moore County School System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.