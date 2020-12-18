ICU nurse Lauren McDaniel helps care for the very sickest patients at FirstHealth’s Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. On Friday afternoon, she was the first frontline health care worker in Moore County to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“I feel this is our light at the end of the tunnel with the pandemic. I want to protect my family and I trust the science,” McDaniel said.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas received 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on Thursday; another 975 doses are scheduled for delivery next week.
These early batches of vaccine have been prioritized for staff who work in high-risk areas: the COVID units, ICUs and emergency departments.
Jayne Lee, FirstHealth’s director of infection control and patient safety, oversaw Friday’s initial inoculation of McDaniel and other front line workers, including Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, an infectious diseases physician with FirstHealth of the Carolinas.
Arnoczy said the data on the Pfizer vaccine, which is said to have an efficacy rate of 95 percent, “speaks for itself.” She noted that while the vaccine is not mandatory for hospital staff, she believes the majority will volunteer because the vaccine has been found to be safe and effective.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures, and a special freezer has been installed at Moore Regional Hospital to store the vaccine. FirstHealth’s smaller, rural hospitals in Troy, Raeford, and Rockingham are expected to receive the Moderna vaccine, which can be stored more easily, once it has been approved by the FDA for emergency use.
Wes Cowell, administrative director of pharmacy and respiratory care at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, said each Pfizer vial carries five to six doses. A second vaccine dose is required 21 days after the initial injection,or at 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.
“I feel comfortable taking the vaccine and recommending it to my family to take it,” Cowell said.
FirstHealth CEO Mickey Foster called the vaccines a “ray of hope.”
“What are the odds, the coincidence, that we have the highest COVID census to-date and the vaccine comes in just at the perfect time to start inoculating our employees. To give our employees a sense of hope, this is it: it starts today,” Foster said.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said the vaccine will eventually be available at no cost to all North Carolinians, but it could take months to manufacture enough doses to cover the state’s general population.
Pfizer announced Friday that it has successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that were requested by U.S. officials, and have “millions more doses sitting in our warehouse” awaiting shipment instructions from the federal government.
The second vaccine candidate developed by the drug maker Moderna was expected to receive final authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
The recent influx of COVID-19 patients has threatened to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, which serves several surrounding counties where cases are also on the rise.
“We’re seeing numbers that we haven’t seen before, and it’s putting a strain on the whole system and the nursing staff,” Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said in a recent interview with The Pilot.
FirstHealth said COVID-19 patients accounted for about 23 percent of all hospitalizations across its hospital system as of Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.