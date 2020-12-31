The coronavirus vaccine has arrived at the Moore County Health Department, clearing the way for inoculation of front-line health care workers under the first stage of the state’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan.
Two groups of people are currently eligible for vaccination under Phase 1A of the state’s rollout plan: health care professionals at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
The federal government is overseeing distribution of the vaccine in local nursing homes and assisted living communities. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is administering doses directly to its at-risk staff members.
But other front-line health care workers covered under Phase 1A can only receive the vaccine through the health department.
“We have compiled lists of 1As that are not affiliated with long-term care or the hospital,” Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “That comes down to the first responders such as EMTs, medical providers that are working face-to-face with COVID-positive patients, dentists and mortuary personnel.”
These individuals, he said, will be vaccinated during semi-weekly clinics beginning Tuesday. Doses will be administered by department nurses who have completed “special training” on the handling and mixing of the vaccine, according to Wittmann.
The health department received a small shipment of Moderna’s vaccine on Dec. 23. Wittmann said the agency was surprised when a much larger supply of Pfizer’s vaccine, which must stored in a special freezer capable of reaching ultra-cold temperatures, arrived on Wednesday.
“We weren’t expecting actually to get the Pfizer,” he said. “We were told that we would be doing Moderna only, and we had just received 100 doses of Moderna.”
The department now has 978 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which Wittmann said is a “little more time-sensitive” than Moderna’s vaccine.
“It comes freeze-dried and each unit we have to mix after it thaws, and then we’ve got so many hours that we can use it,” he said. “We’re going to keep using the Pfizer until it’s gone, and if they keep sending us the Pfizer we’re going to keep using Pfizer because it’s more volatile and we need to not hang on to that.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled its updated vaccination plan on Wednesday. North Carolinians are now expected to receive the vaccine in the following order after the completion of Phase 1A.
Phase 1B: Adults 75 years or older and frontline essential workers.
The next phase of vaccinations will open in groups.
• Group 1: Anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
• Group 2: Health care and frontline essential workers who are 50 years of age or older.
• Group 3: Frontline workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients. This phase is anticipated to begin in early January.
The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (firefighters, police), education (child care, teachers, support staff), manufacturing, corrections officers, public transit, grocery store, food and agriculture, and US postal workers.
Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness.
In this phase, vaccinations will also open in groups.
• Group 1: Anyone ages 65-74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation.
• Group 2: Anyone 16-64 years with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.
• Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.
• Group 4: Essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.
Phase 3: Students.
• College, university and high school students 16 or older.
• Younger children will only be vaccinated when the vaccine is approved for them.
Phase 4: Finally, anyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one.
