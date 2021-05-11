Older children will soon be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Moore County.
On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized use of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine on children aged 12 to 15. An advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to approve the new age group on Wednesday.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said his agency can begin administering shots to younger residents “as soon as we get the go-ahead from the CDC.” According to Garner, people aged 12 to 15 account for about 5 percent of the county’s total population.
Teenagers age 16 to 17 have been eligible for vaccination since March with consent from a parent or legal guardian. The health department has worked to reach this population by offering on-site vaccination clinics at local high schools.
Garner said 162 students participated in clinics last month at North Moore, Pinecrest, Union Pines, STARS and The O’Neal School. The department will return to those campuses and visit area middle schools to vaccinate the younger students, who will also require consent from a parent.
“In anticipation of the approval, we have been in discussions with Moore County Schools about offering on-site vaccinations to students as we have before,” Garner said.
Following approval from the CDC, the newly eligible children can also receive shots by appointment at the health department’s office in Carthage. In order to schedule an appointment, the child’s parent or guardian must call 910-947-SHOT.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 36,374 local residents, or about 36 percent of the county’s population, were at least partially vaccinated as of Tuesday morning. About 33 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
But local interest in the vaccine appears to be dwindling. Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners last week, Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said the agency’s “supply has exceeded demand.”
The department offered shots during the annual Buggy Festival on Saturday in Carthage, but only 36 festival-goers rolled up their sleeves. More infections have been recorded in the Carthage area than any other part of the county, according to ZIP code-level data from DHHS.
A total of 8,798 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, and at least 189 residents have died of complications from the disease.
