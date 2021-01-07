Coronavirus vaccinations will begin Tuesday for older adults in Moore County under Phase 1B of the state’s four-stage inoculation plan.
The Moore County Health Department on Thursday announced that the first dose of the vaccine will be administered to residents age 75 and older as part of an effort called Operation FirstShot. FirstHealth of the Carolinas and Pinehurst Medical Clinic are both in the process of contacting eligible patients to schedule vaccinations at The Fair Barn in Pinehurst, the health department said.
Senior citizens who do not have health insurance or primary care providers will receive the vaccine at no cost through the health department, which is launching a website and phone hotline to pre-register residents. People can visit moorecountync.gov/shot or call 910-947-7468 to schedule vaccinations beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, according to the health department.
“During this dangerous time in our nation’s history, I strongly encourage anyone 75 years of age or older to take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones by being vaccinated with this safe, highly effective and free vaccine,” Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said in a statement.
Clinics for residents being vaccinated through the health department will be held four days a week at the agency’s headquarters in Carthage. Shots for people being vaccinated through FirstHealth or Pinehurst Medical Clinic will be administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Fair Barn.
Both vaccines authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration require two shots, administered about a month apart, to be fully effective. Patients will be given an appointment for the second shot after they receive their first dose.
The health department said FirstHealth aims to inoculate 500 people a day using the vaccine developed by Pfizer.
“We know that COVID-19 represents a real risk to all residents, but especially those who are older,” Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said in a statement. “And with cases continuing to rise, accelerating our efforts to deliver vaccines is essential.”
He added: “We look forward to collaborating with partners throughout our service area to get vaccine doses to those most at risk.”
Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Wittmann estimated that 22,000 residents, or about 21 percent of the county’s total population, meet the age requirement for Phase 1B.
Phase 1A of the state’s rollout plan is also underway in Moore County. Two groups of people are eligible for inoculation under the current phase: health care professionals at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and employees and residents of long-term care facilities.
The federal government is overseeing distribution of the vaccine in local nursing homes and assisted living communities. FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is administering doses directly to its at-risk staff members.
Other front-line health care workers covered under Phase 1A are receiving the vaccine through clinics held four days a week at the health department’s office in Carthage. These individuals include paramedics, dental providers, funeral home staff, pharmacists and hospice workers who are not affiliated with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, according to Wittmann.
In addition to adults over the age of 75, Phase 1B includes frontline workers of any age and health care workers of any age, regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients. These residents are expected to be vaccinated following older adults in Moore County.
Adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness are covered under Phase 2. In Phase 3, the vaccine will be available to college, university and high school students older than 16.
The vaccine will not be available to the general public until Phase 4. Wittmann noted that the speed at which the state moves through each phase will depend on the “availability of the vaccine.”
(2) comments
Correction to headline: “Trump Vaccine”
Totally unnecessary comment Mr. M. BTW, what would you have been doing?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.