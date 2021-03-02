All frontline essential workers in North Carolina will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines beginning Wednesday, a week earlier than expected.
Under the expanded criteria, most individuals working in government, public safety, manufacturing, transportation and food services can receive shots. On March 24, the state plans to open up vaccinations for people with medical conditions and residents of “certain congregate settings.”
Employees of K-12 schools, pre-schools and child care centers in Moore County became eligible for vaccination last week under the state’s phased inoculation plan.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is administering shots to individuals employed by the Moore County school system and by the O’Neal School. The Moore County Health Department is overseeing injections for people who work in the area’s other private schools, as well as workers at charter schools, pre-schools and child care facilities.
The school system, which is the county’s second largest employer, reported that about 68 percent of its eligible employees signed up for vaccination. Seth Powers, director of Student Support Services for the system, said over 600 staff members had received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine as of Monday.
“By the end of this week, every Moore County Schools staff member who wants the vaccine should have received their first dose,” he said.
Vaccinations are also underway for health care workers, individuals in long-term care settings and all adults aged 65 and older. Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that 21,297 first doses have been administered in the county as of Tuesday, while nearly 11,621 residents have received both shots.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a third vaccine for emergency use on Saturday. Developed by Johnson & Johnson, it requires only one shot and does not need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures like the previously authorized products from Pfizer and Moderna.
The state is set to receive 83,000 doses of the new vaccine on Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear how many those shots would be allocated to Moore County.
“At this time, it is unknown if the vaccine will be sent to the health department or other medical providers in our community, or both,” Robert Wittmann, director of the department, said during Tuesday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners.
While the other vaccines performed slightly better in clinical trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was still shown to be more than 80 percent effective in preventing severe illnesses.
“It’s highly effective in keeping a person out of the hospital and it’s also been 100 percent effective in preventing deaths,” Wittmann said. “It’s a darn good vaccine and it’s one shot.”
Thank you President Trump for Operation Warp Speed, which delivered these vaccines in record time. Also thanks to Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson for stepping up and delivering.
