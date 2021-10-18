The deadline for employees of FirstHealth of the Carolinas to get immunized against COVID-19 is a month away, but about a quarter of the system’s staff members remain unvaccinated.
FirstHealth, the county’s largest private employer, announced last month that all of its workers, volunteers and vendors would be required to get vaccinated by Nov. 19. Prior to the announcement, the company was one of only two major North Carolina-based hospital systems without a vaccination mandate in place.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth, said 75 percent of the system’s employees had been vaccinated as of Oct. 8, up from 65 percent on Sept. 20. Additional staff members have “indicated they plan to receive the vaccine,” according to Sloan.
“We expect the percentage to continue to increase over the coming weeks,” she said.
FirstHealth’s policy allows exemptions for workers who object to getting vaccinated for religious reasons. Employees can apply for a faith-based exemption by signing a form, a copy of which was obtained by The Pilot.
The form does not ask employees to state their religious affiliation or cite a specific doctrine that forbids vaccination.
“In accordance with guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, those requesting a religious exemption must attest to having sincerely held religious beliefs that require them to request an exemption as a religious accommodation,” Sloan said. “FirstHealth is not requiring the employee to provide information about a religious affiliation for those beliefs.”
Sloan confirmed that some staff members have been granted religious exemptions since the mandate was announced, but she did not say how many. FirstHealth also allows religious exemptions for the flu vaccine, according to Sloan.
President Joe Biden has said that shots will soon be mandatory for employees of hospitals and health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement. This includes people who work in nursing homes, a group that remains largely unvaccinated in Moore County.
Of the county’s seven nursing homes, Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center has the lowest percentage of inoculated employees. Only 28 percent of the facility’s staff was vaccinated as of Sept. 26, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The nursing home with the second lowest percentage of vaccinated staff was Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where 42 percent of employees have received their shots. The Greens in Pinehurst had the third lowest percentage of vaccinated workers with 47 percent.
Many of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths are linked to outbreaks in nursing homes. At least 90 elderly residents of skilled-nursing facilities have died of complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a Pilot analysis of data from both the local health department and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Despite the hesitancy among nursing home personnel, the vast majority of the county’s nursing home residents have rolled up their sleeves. The data from CMS showed that more than 80 percent of residents at six of the county’s seven nursing facilities are vaccinated.
All of the currently available vaccines have shown to be effective in significantly reducing the risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID. FirstHealth reported that 33 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its multi-county system on Friday. Twenty-nine of those patients were unvaccinated, the company said.
