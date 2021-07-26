The Moore County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations during upcoming clinics in West End and Robbins.
Shots will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Crawford Center at West End Presbyterian Church. People can also get vaccinated from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 as part of the 66th Farmers Day festival in downtown Robbins.
Both events are “open to any member of the general public seeking the vaccine,” according to the health department. Individuals aged 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“As new COVID-19 cases have been on the rise over the last few weeks, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians age 12 and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death,” the local health department said in a news release, adding that over 94 percent of the state’s recent cases involve people who are not fully vaccinated.
The highly contagious delta variant of the virus is fueling an uptick in cases in Moore County and across the state. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in the county stood at 12.5 percent on Monday, the highest rate reported since Jan. 28.
A total of 9,304 infections have been recorded in the county since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 250 of those cases have been added in July alone, surpassing the combined number of cases added in June and May.
Data from DHHS showed that 46,397 local residents, or about 46 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday. An additional 2,103 residents were waiting on Monday to receive their second dose of the two-shot vaccine.
Last week, DHHS announced the launch of a service that allows residents with limited mobility to schedule at-home vaccinations. Appointments can be made by calling 1-866-303-0026 or by visiting ptrc.org/covid.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said the service was created for “people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons.”
“COVID-19 vaccination offers the best protection against hospitalization and death to people who are dealing with serious health issues at home,” Cohen said in a statement. “Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and even those who stay home can become infected.”
For residents without mobility issues, vaccinations are available from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and from 1 to 4:15 p.m. every Thursday at the Moore County Health Department in Carthage. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
