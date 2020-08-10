UPDATE: Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department on Monday said no new coronavirus cases have been reported at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday reported that an employee and a resident of the nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19. According to Garner, those cases should have been attributed to The Greens, a different facility in Pinehurst.
“The state’s report was incorrect,” he wrote in an email to The Pilot. “Our nursing director has been in contact with the state this morning and they’ve relayed to us that they will make the correction to their report.”
A spokesperson for NCDHHS on Monday told The Pilot that information included in the semiweekly reports is provided by local health departments.
Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for NCDHHS, later confirmed that the report is being corrected. She attributed the mistake to “an error in our database.”
A second outbreak of the coronavirus has been identified at a Pinehurst nursing home that previously experienced the county’s worst outbreak of COVID-19.
In its latest semiweekly report on outbreaks in congregate living settings, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said an employee and a resident of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center tested positive for the disease. An outbreak is defined by the state as any occurrence of two or more active cases in a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison.
More than 80 infections were reported during a previous outbreak at the nursing home, with 60 residents and 24 employees testing positive. That outbreak is also blamed for the deaths of an employee and five residents.
On Friday, the Moore County Health Department issued a news release announcing newly reported outbreaks at Peak Resources Pinelake in Carthage and at The Greens in Pinehurst. The release did not mention the second outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
The previous outbreak, which began in April, was the first reported in Moore County. The Health Department initially refused to identify Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation as the affected facility, but the agency eventually acquiesced to a public records request filed by The Pilot.
The Pilot later reported on allegations made by multiple employees of the nursing home. In separate interviews, the employees all claimed they were told not to wear face coverings in the weeks leading up to the outbreak because it might upset the facility’s elderly residents.
An outbreak is considered over if "there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” according to NCDHHS. The earlier outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation was declared over in early July.
This is the first time the agency has reported a second outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Moore County.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
Health Director? There must be some other term we could use to define the individual nominally holding that position in Moore County?
John Misiaszek
