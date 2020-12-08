Outbreaks in long-term care settings account for about 18 percent of the over 3,400 coronavirus cases reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, along with 49 of the county’s 70 deaths.
An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as two or more active infections in a nursing home, assisted living community or prison. When an outbreak is identified at a facility, visitation is prohibited and all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing.
The facility is also added to the state’s online list of outbreaks, which includes a running tally of infections and deaths at campuses where outbreaks have been identified. Depending on the results of the weekly testing, a facility with no deaths and few confirmed cases could remain on the list for months. A facility with dozens of cases and multiple deaths may be removed from the list in as little as 28 days.
A dozen long-term care facilities in Moore County have suffered outbreaks, but only five nursing homes remained on the state’s list as of Tuesday. Following is a look at how the virus has affected those facilities.
PEAK RESOURCES PINELAKE
Length of Current Outbreak: 10 weeks
Total Deaths: 15
Total Cases: 123
Thirty-one staff members and 92 residents at Peak Resources Pinelake have tested positive in what is by far the county’s largest outbreak. It is also the deadliest, with 15 of the nursing home’s residents dying of complications from COVID-19.
The nursing home suffered an earlier outbreak in August, but only a handful of people tested positive then. Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, recently told the local health board that Peak Resources Pinelake began having staffing difficulties following the previous outbreak, making the facility more vulnerable during its second bout with the virus.
“That may have a lot more to do with this outbreak than the previous one,” she said. “If you don’t have the staff to support your (infection control) efforts, you can’t accomplish those goals.”
The problem was compounded by the architectural layout of the 110-bed nursing home, according to Fraley.
“Facility-wise, their setup is not great for being able to isolate and quarantine residents,” she said. “They have a quad-setup where four rooms may share a restroom, so a lot of it is in the facility’s design. It’s difficult to keep the spread low when you are sharing resources like that.”
Ongoing outbreaks were being monitored at 260 nursing homes across North Carolina as of Tuesday afternoon. Peak Resources Pinelake is currently tied with Jacob’s Creek Nursing & Rehab Center of Rockingham for the state’s ninth biggest outbreak.
ACCORDIUS HEALTH AT ABERDEEN
Length of Outbreak: 20 weeks
Total Deaths: 7
Total Cases: 97
The outbreak at Accordius Health at Aberdeen began after three employees tested positive in July. Weeks passed with no new infections, and it began to look as if the virus would spare the nursing home’s elderly residents.
But a resident tested positive just before the facility was expected to be removed from the state’s list of outbreaks. That infection is believed to have led to many others.
Sixty-one other residents later tested positive, along with 32 more staff members. The outbreak is blamed for the deaths of six residents and an employee.
Accordius Health at Aberdeen was previously known as Kingswood Nursing. The 100-bed facility was taken over in November 2019 by a Charlotte company that has not responded to multiple messages from The Pilot.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services completed a complaint investigation at the nursing home last week. Catie Armstrong, press assistant for DHHS, said documents related to that investigation will be posted on the agency’s website.
ST. JOSEPH OF THE PINES
Length of Outbreak: 15 weeks
Total Deaths: 1
Total Cases: 71
The Southern Pines nursing center run by St. Joseph of the Pines recently saw a spike in cases after going several weeks with no new infections.
On Nov. 24, DHHS said only two residents and 19 staff members of the nursing home had tested positive. Those numbers have since risen sharply, with the state’s data now showing 30 cases involving residents and 41 cases involving employees.
A resident of the facility died Friday of complications from COVID-19, according to a news release from the Moore County Health Department. The man was older than 75, the department said.
In addition to the 176-bed nursing home, St. Joseph of the Pines runs two independent living communities for senior citizens in Moore County. The company is one of the area’s largest employers.
THE GREENS
Length of Current Outbreak: 1 week
Total Deaths: 1
Total Cases: 64
The Greens of Pinehurst is home to the county’s most recent outbreak.
Wendy Leary, administrator of the facility, said 53 elderly residents and 11 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon. A resident of the 120-bed nursing home died later that day, according to the local health department.
“We are extremely diligent in following all recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and department of health to reduce the risk of transmission, and we will continue to work closely with local, state and federal agencies for the most up-to-date health advisory information and guidance to ensure the health and safety of all our residents and staff,” Leary said in a statement to The Pilot.
This is the second outbreak identified at The Greens. Eight cases of COVID-19 were reported during the previous outbreak, which began in early August and concluded around the end of October.
INN AT QUAIL HAVEN
Length of Current Outbreak: 3 weeks
Total Deaths: None
Total Cases: 9
The Inn at Quail Haven Village, a 60-bed facility in Pinehurst, is currently seeing the county’s smallest active outbreak. Three residents and six staff members had tested positive as of Tuesday, according to DHHS.
This is the second outbreak reported at the facility. A dozen cases were reported in the previous outbreak, along with the death of an elderly resident.
