The Greens
Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

A Pinehurst nursing home is currently experiencing its fourth coronavirus outbreak.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported that two elderly residents of The Greens, a 120-bed facility on Rattlesnake Trail, recently tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak is defined by DHHHS as two or more active infections in a congregate living setting.

Nearly 120 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths are linked to previous outbreaks at The Greens. The facility is now tied with Peak Resources Pinelake, a nursing home in Carthage, for the most outbreaks recorded at a local long-term care community.

Like The Greens, Peak Resources Pinelake is dealing with its fourth outbreak. Nineteen of the nursing home's residents died of complications from COVID-19 last year in what remains the deadliest outbreak to date in Moore County.

Other facilities reported to have active outbreaks on Tuesday include:

• Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines where two employees and six residents recently tested positive. This is the facility's second outbreak.

• Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home where three staff members and four residents recently tested positive, and where a resident recently died. This is the facility's third outbreak.

• Quail Haven Village, a Pinehurst nursing home where five workers and six residents recently tested positive, and where three residents recently died. This is the facility's third outbreak.

Running tally of COVID-19 outbreaks in Moore County as of Sept. 7, 2021.

Every nursing home and assisted living community in the county has suffered at least one outbreak since the start of the pandemic. An outbreak is considered to be concluded after a facility goes 28 days with no new infections.

Half of the county's deaths and 9 percent of its cases are linked to outbreaks in congregate living settings, according to an analysis by The Pilot. Still, only a handful of the area's long-term care facilities require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Deaths and Cases

About 49 percent of the county's population was fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning. A total of 218 deaths and over 11,600 cases have been recorded by the Moore County Health Department, with 379 new infections added in the past week alone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days