A Pinehurst nursing home is currently experiencing its fourth coronavirus outbreak.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported that two elderly residents of The Greens, a 120-bed facility on Rattlesnake Trail, recently tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak is defined by DHHHS as two or more active infections in a congregate living setting.
Nearly 120 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths are linked to previous outbreaks at The Greens. The facility is now tied with Peak Resources Pinelake, a nursing home in Carthage, for the most outbreaks recorded at a local long-term care community.
Like The Greens, Peak Resources Pinelake is dealing with its fourth outbreak. Nineteen of the nursing home's residents died of complications from COVID-19 last year in what remains the deadliest outbreak to date in Moore County.
Other facilities reported to have active outbreaks on Tuesday include:
• Magnolia Gardens, an assisted living community in Southern Pines where two employees and six residents recently tested positive. This is the facility's second outbreak.
• Pinehurst Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home where three staff members and four residents recently tested positive, and where a resident recently died. This is the facility's third outbreak.
• Quail Haven Village, a Pinehurst nursing home where five workers and six residents recently tested positive, and where three residents recently died. This is the facility's third outbreak.
Every nursing home and assisted living community in the county has suffered at least one outbreak since the start of the pandemic. An outbreak is considered to be concluded after a facility goes 28 days with no new infections.
Half of the county's deaths and 9 percent of its cases are linked to outbreaks in congregate living settings, according to an analysis by The Pilot. Still, only a handful of the area's long-term care facilities require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
About 49 percent of the county's population was fully vaccinated as of Tuesday morning. A total of 218 deaths and over 11,600 cases have been recorded by the Moore County Health Department, with 379 new infections added in the past week alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.