Aberdeen Elementary

Staff members at Aberdeen Elementary School in August 2020.

 Photographs by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state will expand coronavirus vaccinations to educators and child care workers later this month.

Most employees of K-12 schools will be eligible for shots beginning Feb. 24, kicking off the third stage of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Cooper said vaccinations will continue for health care workers, individuals in long-term care settings and people 65 and older.

Public schools, private schools and charter schools are all included in the next stage, along with preschool programs and child care centers. Universities and community colleges are not included.

The Moore County public school system is the area’s second largest employer, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. Catherine Murphy, director of communications for Moore County Schools, said about 1,637 staff members will be eligible for vaccination under the state’s expanded criteria.

“Our goal is that if the supply is available, we will get as many MCS employees who want it vaccinated as soon as possible,” Murphy said in a statement. “Several months ago, the district compiled a list of employees wishing to have the vaccine and organized by school, occupation and age. This was done in anticipation that when the vaccine becomes available to our employees, the district could activate a vaccine deployment plan.”

The challenge, she said, is the limited number of doses coming into the county each week. Over 9,700 currently eligible residents who registered for vaccination appointments before Jan. 21 are still waiting to receive shots through the Moore County Health Department.

“If needed, Moore County Schools will work with the Moore County Health Department to determine priority for the vaccine based on employees' workplace settings, individual medical conditions that may put them at greater risk, and other factors that may require a quicker delivery of the vaccine to those individuals,” Murphy said.

Workers in schools and child care settings will be the first so-called frontline essential employees eligible for vaccination. Cooper said the state plans to gradually expand vaccinations to other people in this group, which also includes individuals who work in government, public safety, manufacturing, transportation and food services.

In a news release, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said vaccine access is being expanded in phases because the state’s “population of frontline essential workers is so large.” Cooper said the state plans to expand eligibility to additional frontline essential employees on March 10, but it was not immediately clear which workers would be included in that expansion.

Murphy said some of the school district’s nurses, resource officers and teachers in exceptional children settings have already been vaccinated. These employees all fall under the state’s previously established eligibility requirements.

This story is developing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days