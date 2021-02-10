Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state will expand coronavirus vaccinations to educators and child care workers later this month.
Most employees of K-12 schools will be eligible for shots beginning Feb. 24, kicking off the third stage of the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Cooper said vaccinations will continue for health care workers, individuals in long-term care settings and people 65 and older.
Public schools, private schools and charter schools are all included in the next stage, along with preschool programs and child care centers. Universities and community colleges are not included.
The Moore County public school system is the area’s second largest employer, according to the N.C. Department of Commerce. Catherine Murphy, director of communications for Moore County Schools, said about 1,637 staff members will be eligible for vaccination under the state’s expanded criteria.
“Our goal is that if the supply is available, we will get as many MCS employees who want it vaccinated as soon as possible,” Murphy said in a statement. “Several months ago, the district compiled a list of employees wishing to have the vaccine and organized by school, occupation and age. This was done in anticipation that when the vaccine becomes available to our employees, the district could activate a vaccine deployment plan.”
The challenge, she said, is the limited number of doses coming into the county each week. Over 9,700 currently eligible residents who registered for vaccination appointments before Jan. 21 are still waiting to receive shots through the Moore County Health Department.
“If needed, Moore County Schools will work with the Moore County Health Department to determine priority for the vaccine based on employees' workplace settings, individual medical conditions that may put them at greater risk, and other factors that may require a quicker delivery of the vaccine to those individuals,” Murphy said.
Workers in schools and child care settings will be the first so-called frontline essential employees eligible for vaccination. Cooper said the state plans to gradually expand vaccinations to other people in this group, which also includes individuals who work in government, public safety, manufacturing, transportation and food services.
In a news release, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said vaccine access is being expanded in phases because the state’s “population of frontline essential workers is so large.” Cooper said the state plans to expand eligibility to additional frontline essential employees on March 10, but it was not immediately clear which workers would be included in that expansion.
Murphy said some of the school district’s nurses, resource officers and teachers in exceptional children settings have already been vaccinated. These employees all fall under the state’s previously established eligibility requirements.
This story is developing.
