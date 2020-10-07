Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of Phase Three last week was happy news to the historic Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines, allowing it to reopen after a seven-month closure.
As a member of the Art House Convergence (AHC) association, the theater has been preparing for the reopening for months with weekly webinars, workgroups and research.
AHC members share experiences and expertise including new operational standards, safety and cleaning protocols, and technical support of film projectors and HVAC systems.
While North Carolina’s Executive Order 169 gave basic regulations, AHC provided detailed health and safety guidance for theater operators.
N.C. Executive Order 169 allows the theater to reopen at 30 percent capacity or 109 guests. Two rows will be left empty between each row used and three seats will be left empty between groups. Masks will be required, without exception, for all staff, volunteers and guests. Masks may only be removed when seated guests are actively eating or drinking. Crowds cannot gather in the lobby or restrooms where social distancing will be enforced. Staff will continuously clean and disinfect all touch points, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theater.
“We’re working to make it a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone,” says MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise. “No one likes to wear a mask, but we’re happy to do it if it means we can welcome people safely back into the theater.”
For most movies, tickets will be available for purchase 30 minutes prior to the event. Seats will be assigned at the box office so that groups can sit together but social distance from others.
The “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” will be the first event in the theater Sunday, Oct. 11, and Thursday, Oct. 15. “Riverdance” was sold out in March, but canceled the day before the event as COVID-19 hit. Current ticket-holders should continue to contact the theater for re-ticketing or visit the Sunrise website for more details.
Indoors and Out
The new film based on the Charles Dickens character, “A Personal History of David Copperfield,” will be the first new release to hit the Sunrise silver screen on Oct. 12. Other movies the theater hopes to show in October and November include “Tenet,” “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” “On the Rocks,” “The Comeback Trail” and “Free Guy.”
Throughout the month of October, the Sunrise will offer three movie-watching options: Guests can enjoy a movie inside the Sunrise, including matinees and evening films. Or they can watch classic films in the Sunrise Outdoor Theater on Friday and Saturday nights, with the added luxury of being able to move the event inside if it rains. And the Sunrise Virtual Theater will continue to offer first run films and fascinating documentaries in the comfort of home.
Outdoor Events
Saturday Marketplace on the Sunrise Square will finish out the season with the last shopping events on Oct. 10, 17 and 24. Friday Curbside concessions will wrap up on Oct. 23, but concessions will always be available to movie goers. Outdoor movies will end in October as the weather gets colder with “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 23-24 and “Young Frankenstein” on Oct. 30-31, finishing the season.
Moviegoers have asked the Sunrise to continue the outdoor movies next year even if the theater is completely reopened.
“Classics on the Sunrise Park have been a unique and fun experience with numerous sold out shows,” says Poplyk. “We hope to bring them back next year if the community wants them.”
Back Inside
In November, a reduced movie schedule will give the theater the opportunity to tweak their process and adjust the movie calendar according to customer demand. The annual Thanksgiving Day showing of “The Last Waltz” has been canceled, with hopes of bringing it back in 2021.
The Sunrise has cast and is already rehearsing this year’s holiday radio play set for Thanksgiving weekend. Last year, “It’s a Wonderful Life” performed to two sold out audiences — 720 guests. This year, “A Christmas Carol” will be limited to the executive order restrictions in late November and will likely have more performances for much smaller audiences.
Holiday events are undecided and are dependent on December’s Covid regulations. The encore performance of Bolshoi Ballet’s “Nutcracker” will be shown in December but dates are not yet determined. Other very popular annual holiday events like the Murphy Family Christmas and “The Polar Express” will be discussed in the coming weeks.
“We didn’t know we’d be in this situation seven months ago, and we don’t know what it will be like in the coming months,” says Poplyk. “We’re trying to stay flexible and stay focused on providing the community with great entertainment with health and safety as a top priority.”
Poplyk adds that the Sunrise will continue to keep the community informed through their email newsletter, website, social media, and The Pilot. The Sunrise Theater can be reached at (910) 692-3611 or via email at information@SunriseTheater.com.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit rganization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
