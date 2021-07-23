Moore County residents with limited mobility can now get vaccinated against COVID-19 at home.
On Wednesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced the launch of a service that allows individuals across the state to schedule at-home vaccinations. Appointments can be made by calling 1-866-303-0026 or by visiting ptrc.org/covid.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said the service was created for “people who may be unable to reach a doctor’s office or vaccination location due to health issues, age or other reasons.”
“COVID-19 vaccination offers the best protection against hospitalization and death to people who are dealing with serious health issues at home,” Cohen said in a statement. “Nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, and even those who stay home can become infected.”
For residents without mobility issues, vaccinations are available from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and from 1 to 4:15 p.m. every Thursday at the Moore County Health Department in Carthage. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
A total of 46,331 residents, or about 46 percent of the county’s population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. An additional 2,000 residents were waiting to receive their second dose of the two-shot vaccine as of Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.