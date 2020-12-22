Moore County has been placed under the most serious tier of the state’s COVID-19 County Alert System.
Developed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, the system uses color-coded tiers to identify counties where the virus is spreading most aggressively. Moore is now among the 65 counties included in the red tier, which denotes “critical community spread.”
Counties are categorized based on “case rates, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county,” according to DHHS. Twenty-seven counties are included under the orange tier, which is reserved for counties experiencing “substantial community spread,” while eight counties are under the yellow tier, which denotes “significant community spread.”
“The county alert map shows how quickly things can escalate,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of DHHS, said in a statement. “As you think about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays, please avoid traveling and gathering. If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors.”
Over 4,360 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 935 infections, or about 21 percent of the county’s total cases, reported in the past two weeks alone. The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 12.5 percent as of Tuesday, higher than the statewide average of 11.1 percent.
Death Toll Rises to 77
The Moore County Health Department announced two new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the pandemic’s local death toll to 77.
The deceased individuals, both men older than 75, were residents of local nursing homes that have been ravaged by the coronavirus, according to the health department. One of the men died Dec. 8 at the Health Center at St. Joseph of the Pines. The other man died Dec. 10 at Quail Haven Village.
Fifty-four of the county’s deaths are now linked to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The other deaths involve people who developed infections after being exposed to the virus in the community, the health department said.
Health Department Urges Caution
Cases spiked in the county after Thanksgiving, and the health department is worried that Christmas could set off another wave of infections.
The agency is urging residents to avoid traveling outside the county. People are also advised not to host or attend holiday gatherings.
“We’ve all had to make sacrifices this year in order to protect the ones we love from the virus,” said Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department. “Unfortunately, we must continue to sacrifice and adapt as the Christmas holiday approaches.”
Residents who decide to travel anyway should get tested beforehand and wear face coverings when not eating or drinking, according to the department. People from different households are urged to stay 6 feet apart at all times, the agency said. Hugs, handshakes and other physical contact should be avoided.
“We ask that if you do choose to gather, please be cautious and employ all the recommended safety measures,” Wittmann said. “The extra steps that we take to protect ourselves and others over the holiday could prevent unnecessary hardships in the weeks to come.”
Governor Allows Drink Delivery
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Monday allowing bars, restaurants and hotels across North Carolina to sell mixed drinks to go.
The temporary order, which will remain in effect until Jan. 31, also allows businesses to deliver cocktails to customers. Cooper said the mandate is meant to provide a “financial boost” to restaurants and bars, which are currently prohibited from serving alcohol for on-site consumption after 9 p.m.
Under the new order, businesses can sell and deliver mixed drinks in sealed containers after the cutoff, but a customer may only purchase one beverage at a time. A container cannot exceed 750 milliliters and “shall contain no more than the standard size of a mixed beverage drink sold by the permitted seller for on-premises consumption,” according to the text of the order.
“I think this will be a really great thing for all bars and restaurants," said Mark Elliott, owner of Elliotts on Linden. "I do wish we had this back in March and April, but I'm excited to start rolling out to-go cocktails now.”
(1) comment
Yet we still allow people from other states to visit - no quarantine as some other states have in place. Golfers from PA, NJ, FL all descending on Pinehurst during this warmer weather. Eating in restaurants, not wearing masks. This is all okay? all about $$$$
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.