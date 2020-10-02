The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has updated its coronavirus guidance for places of worship.
Places of worship are still urged to hold religious services online or outdoors when possible. NCDHHS recommends limiting in-person services to either 30 percent of the building’s fire capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
Singing in church should be avoided, the agency said, as the “risk of viral spread is increased by increased respiratory effort.” NCDHHS also recommends limiting the use of frequently touched objects such as collection plates and hymnals.
Other best practices are outlined in a five-page document released by the agency on Friday morning. The updated guidance coincides with the launch of an online toolkit that includes resources to “help faith leaders slow the spread of COVID-19 in their communities,” according to a news release.
“While the pandemic is global, the way we slow the spread of this virus is local, through on-the-ground action and shared responsibility,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said in a statement. “This new toolkit helps clergy of all faiths to double down on their efforts to protect our communities as we navigate this unprecedented time.”
A statewide order that took effect Friday allows movie theaters, bars and other establishments to reopen, albeit at a limited capacity. Places of worship are exempt from the order, and they are not required to follow the recommendations shared by NCDHHS.
Thirteen local residents died of complications from COVID-19 in September, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic in Moore County.
July’s death toll is a distant second, with the disease claiming seven lives in the county that month. A total of 34 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since April, according to the Moore County Health Department.
The department said 20 of the deaths are linked to coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care settings, while the other 14 residents were infected through “community spread.” Seven Black residents, four Hispanic residents and an American Indian resident are among the deceased.
The youngest resident was a 49-year-old Pinebluff woman who worked as a clinical counselor, according to a recent review of death certificates filed with the Moore County Register of Deeds. Women account for 18 of the county’s coronavirus-related deaths, the health department said.
Moore County’s deaths represented less than a percent of the 3,608 deaths reported across the state as of Friday. Nearly 2 percent of the more than 1,760 infections identified in the county since March have been fatal.
A total of 1,549 residents, or about 87 percent of the county’s reported cases, are estimated to have recovered, according to the health department’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus.
The health department is expected to give an update on its response to the pandemic during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Moore County Agricultural Building in Carthage.
Department officials are scheduled to give another presentation the following morning as part of the Moore County Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting. The commissioners will convene at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the historic courthouse in Carthage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.