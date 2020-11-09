Turkey
File photo/The Pilot

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released guidance on Monday for families to safely celebrate Thanksgiving as coronavirus cases continue to trend upward across the state.

The agency is urging North Carolinians to limit Thanksgiving gatherings to people who live in the same household. People who still plan on traveling to another individual’s home for Thanksgiving are asked to consider getting a rapid antigen test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, at least three days in advance.

While not as accurate as traditional coronavirus testing, a rapid test can “help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not have yet have symptoms,” according to NCDHHS.

“If you test positive, stay home and isolate,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said in a statement. “If you test negative, it’s not a free pass. Wear a mask and practice all 3Ws, including keeping 6 feet of distance from others and washing hand often.”

Gatherings are safer when held outdoors. If an outdoor feast isn’t feasible on Thanksgiving, NCDHHS recommends that hosts place guests in a “room or space is well-ventilated by opening windows and doors.” Chairs and tables should be arranged to allow 6 feet of physical distant between guests, the agency said, and visitors should be kept away from areas where food is being prepared.

The full guidance from the agency can be read here.

Nearly 295,000 coronavirus cases have been identified across the state since the start of the pandemic, with about 2,410 cases linked to Moore County. Fifty-seven deaths in the county are attributed to COVID-19.

A vaccine being developed by Pfizer appears to be more than 90 percent effective in preventing the disease, the drugmaker announced on Monday. The success rate is based on findings from a clinical trial that began in July, the company said.

(3) comments

Stephen Woodward

Tyrants don’t decide what Americans do on Thanksgiving. Let the hysterical morons cower. We’re going all in!

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

More nanny-state, unenforceable, unfounded recommendations from the same people who have no issue with violent protests in our cities.

Report Add Reply
Conrad Meyer

Speaking of violent protests. They seem to have vanished!

Report Add Reply

