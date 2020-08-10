In its latest semiweekly summary of coronavirus outbreaks in congregate living settings, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services incorrectly reported two new cases of COVID-19 at a Pinehurst nursing home that previously experienced the worst outbreak in Moore County.
The agency said that an employee and a resident of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center had tested positive for the disease. Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, on Monday said those cases should have been attributed to The Greens, a different facility in Pinehurst.
“The state’s report was incorrect,” he said. “Our nursing director has been in contact with the state this morning and they’ve relayed to us that they will make the correction to their report.”
Writing in an email, Kelly Haight Connor, communications manager for NCDHHS, attributed the mistake to “an error in our database.” She told The Pilot that the report “is being corrected,” though the incorrect version had not been removed from the state’s website as of Monday evening.
She did not immediately respond to follow-up questions from The Pilot.
An outbreak is declared by the state whenever two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported at a nursing home, assisted living facility or prison. The outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, which began in April, was the first reported in Moore County.
It was also the worst, with a total of 84 infections and six deaths.
Sixty of the nursing home’s residents 24 employees tested positive. An employee and five residents died of complications from COVID-19.
In early July, NCDHHS reported that the outbreak had ended. An outbreak is considered over if "there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility,” according to the agency.
The state releases updated outbreak data on Tuesdays and Fridays based on information entered into the North Carolina Electronic Disease Surveillance System. Other long-term-care facilities that have experienced coronavirus outbreaks in Moore County include:
• Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care, where 31 residents and five employees tested positive, and where four residents died.
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, where six residents and two employees tested positive, and where two residents died.
• Accordius at Aberdeen, where three employees tested positive.
• Peak Resources Pinelake, where a resident and four employees tested positive.
• The Greens, where a resident and an employee tested positive.
With the exception of the outbreak at Fox Hollow, all of these outbreaks are considered “ongoing” by the state.
Click the image below to view the incorrect outbreak report published Friday by NCDHHS.
(1) comment
The State should consult our local health dept #dashboard it is infallible!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.