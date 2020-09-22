The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has launched a mobile app that alerts users when they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Released on Tuesday, the SlowCOVIDNC app can be downloaded on both Apple and Android devices. It is “designed to enhance the state’s existing contact tracing efforts,” according to a news release.
If a user tests positive for COVID-19, they will receive a personal identification number that can entered in the app. The app then notifies other users whose mobile devices were within a certain distance of the infected individual over the past 14 days.
Notifications will only be sent to individuals who have “met a threshold” for exposure, the state said. The app calculates a person’s risk of exposure based on proximity and the amount of time they spent within range of the infected user.
The app is “completely anonymous,” the state said, and “does not collect, store or share personal information or location data.”
“With SlowCOVIDNC App, North Carolinians have another powerful tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19 right in their pockets,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS, said in a statement. “Downloading SlowCOVIDNC is a practical step each of us can take to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our state.”
Over 1,570 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since March, according to data shared Monday by the local health department.
The agency’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the coronavirus showed an increase of 75 cases from a week earlier. An average of about 10 new infections are being reported each day in Moore County, the health department said.
At the same time, the percentage of residents testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen steadily in recent days. The positivity rate stood at about 5.2 percent as of Monday evening, slightly higher than the statewide goal of 5 percent.
The health department estimates that 1,435 residents, or about 92 percent of the county’s reported cases, have recovered from COVID-19. Twenty-seven residents have died of complications from the disease, with 16 of the deaths linked to coronavirus outbreaks in long-term care settings.
Addressing the community in a video shared Friday on Facebook, Robert Wittmann, director of the Moore County Health Department, urged residents to comply with the “three Ws,” a mnemonic device promoted by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait 6 feet apart in public settings.
“We’re all Americans, and we need to pull together and follow the three Ws,” he said. “Please follow these control measures so we can slow the spread of the disease and mitigate the harm that it’s doing and the death it’s causing throughout our state and our county.”
Later in the video, Wittmann said it is also “extremely important” for residents to receive their seasonal flu shots.
“If we are all vaccinated for the seasonal flu (…) and we all wear our masks, wait 6 feet apart and wash our hands, this should be the lowest number of flu cases ever in this country,” he said. “There’s no reason for us to have a spike in the seasonal flu, and there’s no reason for us to continue having large numbers of cases of COVID if we all take (seriously) our personal responsibility as citizens of the United States.”
The pandemic’s national death toll surpassed 200,000 on Tuesday, with North Carolina accounting for nearly 3,300 of the deaths.
