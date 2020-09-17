North Carolina’s public school districts will have the option of fully reopening their elementary schools on Oct. 5.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new plan on Thursday that will allow local school districts to reinstate classroom instruction for students in kindergarten through fifth grade five days a week. The decision is based in part on the state’s overall progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“Most North Carolinians are doing the hard work to improve our numbers and trends,” Cooper said.
“This determination has slowed the spread of this virus. It’s kept our hospital capacity stable and without a doubt it has saved lives. It has also put our state in a position to move another careful step forward in a critical area: schools.”
So far this school year, the state has given the schools the option of opening their doors to limited numbers of students to allow for six feet of social distance in classrooms and other areas students might congregate.
Moore County Schools reopened to K-12 students on Aug. 17, with two separate cohorts of students attending class for two days and learning online for the other three. That’s the most aggressive reopening plan that the state has permitted during the coronavirus pandemic.
The new plan that Cooper announced on Thursday allows elementary schools to relax those standards.
“Our No. 1 priority from the get-go has been to get our children back in the classroom,” Cooper said. “We know the great benefits of in-person learning, so this has been our plan as our metrics improve and as our safety protocols are installed across our state.”
Starting in early October, local school districts can operate their elementary schools under “Plan A,” with their classrooms at full capacity. Social distancing measures will remain in place and all students, teachers and staff will still be required to wear face coverings.
These guidelines are an option rather than a mandate, Cooper said. Local school boards can also continue with the hybrid plans they have in place or with entirely remote learning.
“Plan A may not be right at this time for many school districts, and for every family,” Cooper said. “Opportunities for remote learning need to be available for families to choose it, and districts will have the flexibility to select a plan based on their unique situation.”
Cooper also acknowledged during Thursday’s press conference that it will likely take several weeks for school districts to plan a broader reopening for elementary school students.
The Moore County Board of Education’s next work session is scheduled for Oct. 5. Superintendent Bob Grimesey said after the governor’s announcement Thursday that district staff will advise the board on potentially shifting elementary schools to Plan A at that point.
"We will study the executive order and will look forward to analyzing the opportunities and risks that may present themselves when we move to Plan A for grades pre-K through 5,” said Grimesey. “That analysis will include a complete review of operational requirements and how we can ensure the safety of our students and employees.
"Any recommendation to expand the number of students participating in daily in-person instruction must be measured, thoughtful and informed by guidance from the CDC, the NCDHHS and the Moore County Department of Health. To that end, we will continue to work closely with the Moore County Department of Health with each step of the way."
Middle and high schools will still be limited to hybrid learning plans on Plan B for the time being.
Research on viral transmission suggests that children under the age of 10 are less likely to spread the coronavirus. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said that’s another factor in the state’s decision to allow elementary schools to fully reopen.
“Studies show that there seems to be less viral transmission from children back to their household or from children to other children that they are around. Again, it’s less likely, but that doesn’t mean we eliminate risk,” said Cohen.
“We have higher benefit, lower risk and that is what’s making us say we can go forward with kindergarten through fifth grade at this time.”
Plan B also requires schools to limit the number of students on buses to one per seat. Only siblings living in the same household can sit two to a seat. Under the new guidance, it is “strongly recommended” that elementary schools operating under Plan A continue to follow those guidelines for transportation.
Moore County Schools has been among the 50 or so districts in North Carolina to reopen under Plan B. The specifics of those partial reopenings vary from district to district, but they all involve schools operating at roughly half of their usual capacity.
“Moore County Schools is very proud to have reopened schools last month. Less than half the districts in the state have been able to accomplish what we have in terms of starting the year with a hybrid model for in-person and remote instruction, and a fully virtual option as an alternative choice for students,” Grimesey said.
More than half of the public school districts in the state have refrained from bringing students back into classrooms. Instead, their teachers have delivered instruction only virtually.
All districts have been required to offer a fully online curriculum as an option for families. About 3,600 Moore County students, or a third of the district, are enrolled in online learning only for the entire first semester.
As of Wednesday, Moore County Schools has recorded 36 COVID-19 cases among students and staff at 12 schools since the start of the school year.
“So far we have seen no evidence of classroom spread,” said Grimesey. “We have proven that if we follow the guidance for wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing our hands often, we can minimize the spread of COVID-19 and return our students to classrooms and our employees to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.