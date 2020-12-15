Chapman’s Food and Spirits, a popular restaurant in downtown Southern Pines, has announced it will be closed until further notice after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19.
“Although we at Chapman’s Food and Spirits have been practicing strict cleaning, sanitization and COVID protocols, we learned today we have had employees test positive for COVID-19,” the restaurant wrote in a post shared Monday evening on Facebook.
The employees, who last worked at the eatery on Friday and Saturday, are experiencing symptoms of the disease, the post said.
“We will be closed until we have ensured our staff is COVID-free and we are safe for our valued guests,” the restaurant wrote. “Please be safe. We will update soon.”
Some Facebook users left comments praising Chapman’s Food and Spirits for its transparency. The state does not require local health departments to notify the public when multiple infections have been linked to a restaurant or retail establishment.
Cases Keep Climbing
Moore County saw a daily average of about 61 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period ending Monday, according to the local health department. That’s nearly three times the daily average reported around the same time last month.
A total of 3,821 cases have been confirmed in the county since March 18, when a Southern Pines gynecologist became the first local resident to test positive for COVID-19. About 22 percent of those cases were reported in the past two weeks alone.
The county’s positivity rate for COVID-19 testing stood at 12 percent as of Monday, higher than last Monday’s rate of 10.1 percent. The rate is also higher than the statewide testing average of 11.6 percent.
“I’m concerned about our numbers,” Louis Gregory, a county commissioner and an ex-officio member of the Moore County Board of Health, the entity that oversees the local health department, said in a phone interview on Monday. “I pray that we’re going to be able to get this under control and get back to normal.”
Death Toll Rises
The Moore County Health Department announced five new deaths in connection with COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 75 in Moore County.
Three of the deceased individuals were elderly residents of the Southern Pines nursing home operated by St. Joseph of the Pines. More than 80 cases have been linked to an ongoing outbreak at the nursing home since August, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Two female residents of the facility died on Dec. 2, the local health department said. They were both older than 75.
A male resident of the facility died Wednesday. He was also older than 75, according to the health department.
The other deaths announced Monday involve individuals whose infections are blamed on community spread. They include a woman older than 75 who died on Dec. 7, the department said, and a man “between the ages of 50 and 64” who died on Wednesday.
Fifty-two of the county’s 75 deaths are related to outbreaks in long-term care settings. A total of four people have now died in connection with the outbreak at St. Joseph of the Pines.
Hospital Strained
The recent surge in coronavirus cases is threatening to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
In a recent interview with The Pilot, Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said one to two COVID-19 patients are now dying every day at the hospital.
“We’re seeing numbers that we haven’t seen before, and it’s putting a strain on the whole system and the nursing staff,” Bruno said.
Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said he’s “extremely proud” of the staff’s response to the recent influx of patients.
“I am inspired every day by their professionalism, resilience and dedication to our patients,” Foster said in a statement to The Pilot. “I have full confidence in our outstanding employees and providers to provide the best and safest care to our communities. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing across our health system, the community’s support is needed now more than ever.
“You can support our health care heroes by following guidance from our public health experts to slow the spread of COVID-19 —wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands frequently.”
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital is expected to receive a shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use on Friday by the federal Food and Drug Administration, later this week. The first doses will be limited to health care workers, employees in long-term care settings and certain first responders under the state’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.