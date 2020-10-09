The Southern Pines Town Council was expected to return to an in-person meeting format starting Tuesday. Those plans have been postponed after one town leader announced he would not wear a face mask.
Councilman Mitch Lancaster, a small business owner elected to office in 2017, told fellow board members of his intentions during a virtual agenda meeting on Wednesday evening.
“I am happy to stay six feet from everybody, but I will not wear a mask,” Lancaster said.
In a telephone interview with The Pilot following the meeting, Lancaster said he did not arrive at his decision lightly.
“We try to keep greater politics or world events out of the council room as much as we can, but this is a unique situation. I really believe that masks do not work.”
Mayor Carol Haney expressed disappointment with Lancaster’s announcement during the meeting and said she felt compelled to take action.
On Friday morning, the town issued an updated meeting schedule. Tuesday’s meeting has been canceled with the sole agenda item, a public hearing instead rescheduled for Nov. 4. Other upcoming meetings of the Southern Pines Town Council will be held virtually through Nov. 10.
“I feel like it is my job to protect the health of myself, my fellow council members, our staff and the community,” Haney said. “Mitch not wearing a mask is his decision. But I wear a mask for my friends, my family and my community.”
Haney said she supports Gov. Cooper’s executive orders to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the 3 Ws that encourage hand washing, staying six-feet apart from others, and wearing a face mask in public.
Speaking more personally, Haney also said she is privileged to have her 95-year-old mother living nearby, and that other council members also have elderly parents that they care for.
“We don’t live in a bubble,” Haney said. “None of us came to this decision lightly and I too had looked forward to our council being together. But we need to protect the health of our community and that is my job.”
Since mid-March when the U.S. plunged into the global pandemic, how to keep both the general population and those most at-risk safe has been a moving target. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper developed a phased-approach with limits on social gatherings and other sanitation measures to help “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
However, as the social and economic toll of these restrictions have mounted while the pandemic lingers, there has been a corresponding increase in partisan polarization and differing medical opinions on the best approach moving forward for healthy children and adults.
The Moore County Board of Health is actively encouraging elected officials, business and worship leaders to join them in support of the three Ws, a mnemonic device promoted by the state to remind people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and wait six feet apart in public settings. The three Ws are widely accepted as the “most effective control measures available to our residents when out of their homes.”
Lancaster disagrees and said wearing a mask should be a personal choice.
“If you want to wear a mask, fine. In some cases, like when you’re sick, you probably should wear a mask. But most of us are not sick,” he said. “I do think I have a choice to wear a mask or not, so I am exercising that freedom as much as I can.”
Beyond political sparring, Lancaster said there are bigger issues in play.
He pointed to the Great Barrington Declaration, a recently released document that calls for protection of vulnerable populations while removing restrictions so healthy people can return to a normal day-to-day existence. Thousands of medical and science experts have embraced the document’s principle tenet that a lockdown approach is having a more detrimental impact, both physically and mentally, on individuals and society.
“To me, the mask is a symbol of the lockdown and the failed policy of the lockdown.”
Lancaster said he’d looked forward to Tuesday’s meeting with his fellow council members and decided to announce his intention to not wear a mask in advance, so it would not be a surprise.
“We’ve been talking for a while about when we would be able to come back together. We all miss that,” he said. “That is one of the biggest things about this: you don’t get to see people and interact with them and be a part of society.”
In particular, he expressed concern about the impact that social isolation as a result of pandemic restrictions is having on school children. He has been involved with Boys & Girls Club of the Sandhills, Young Life, and Southern Pines Rotary Club, in addition to currently serving as board chairman of Episcopal Day School in Southern Pines.
Other private schools across Moore County have resumed a more normalized schedule, but unlike Moore County Schools, they are not publicly reporting positive cases. Thus, any data on school-aged children infection rates is limited to information shared through the Moore County Health’s dashboard.
“I feel pretty passionate about kids,” Lancaster said. “Is it fair to public school kids that private school kids are in the classroom (full-time)? That is the only political thing I will say. If the Board of Education does not vote to put these kids back in school as quick as operationally possible, they should be voted out.”
Gov. Roy Cooper has authorized local school districts to bring students in kindergarten through fifth grade back to class full-time; however, Moore County Health Director Robert Wittmann and district administrators have recommended that Moore County Schools continue serving students using the current two-days a week classroom schedule (Plan B) until the start of the spring semester on Jan. 5. The school board is expected to vote on the recommendation Monday.
Schools Superintendent Bob Grimesey said while he appreciates there are differing perspectives on the subject of reopening schools full-time, the Board of Education is considering its options carefully.
“Weighing heavily on any decision is the recommendation of public health experts, in this case the Moore County Department of Health, and it has recommended that we return students to our campuses full time no earlier than January 5,” Grimesey said. “We trust the Department of Health is analyzing the trends and following the science in its recommendation.”
Operationally, MCS operates 22 schools with 12,444 students, “so logistically it is quite complicated to bring students back on campus with the health attestation and social distancing procedures that are required,” Grimesey said. “It’s not as easy as snapping our fingers to bring back all our students full time under these constraints. In addition, we have to consider workforce preservation and making sure we are instituting measures that will ensure the health and safety of our staff as well as our students.”
Grimesey said the district will need the time that is available to realign its social distancing models and procedures, reroute school buses, and allow parents to register their children for the virtual academy for the spring semester, should they choose to do so.
“There are a lot of factors at play in any decision to bring our students back full time,” said Grimesey.
