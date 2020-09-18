A patrol officer with the Southern Pines Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, the agency announced on Friday.
The department will be “cooperating with the appropriate health officials in order to identify and notify” individuals who may have been in close contact with the infected officer, according to a news release.
“The Southern Pines Police Department currently has written directives and equipment in place to help identify and reduce the spread of COVID-19, both inside the police facility as well as in the community,” the release said.
Citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, the police department said it could not share the name of the officer.
Over 1,520 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 27 deaths attributed to the disease.
Why is this newsworthy? The county is nowhere near the 8% overall annual rate of flu infections. Of course some members of the police will annually get the flu. The next thing you know, the media will report on each case of pink eye and stubbed toes among children. Just as every storm gets a name these days. Fear-mongering at its worst.
If every police officer were to contract this virus would it be a problem Kent?
This is a very infectious disease.
John Misiaszek
Kent Miisegades The Pilot/Pinehurst Pinocchio: reading what Kent writes is like watching a time lapse of encroaching insanity. A normal person who doesn't care for the reporting done by a publication would neither subscribe to or read that publication. Not Kent, he's temperamental, 1/2 temper tantrum, 1/2 mental case.
