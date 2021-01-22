Southern Pines Elementary School will shift all of its students to virtual learning for the next two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 after two confirmed instances of virus transmission among students within the school.
Another three to five cases of in-school secondary transmission are suspected, and three Southern Pines Elementary classrooms are on active quarantine. A total of 11 students and three staff members have tested positive since school resumed after the holiday break.
Moore County Schools announced on Friday afternoon that the school campus will be closed to students beginning Monday through Feb. 5.
A statement from Superintendent Bob Grimesey on Friday said that positive coronavirus cases and associated quarantines have created “difficulty in maintaining day-to-day operations,” and that the Moore County Health Department supports the district’s decision to close the school.
“This action ensures a continuity of learning for Southern Pines students and serves as a check in the further spread of COVID-19 for a finite period of two weeks,” Grimesey said. “It also restricts school-wide remote learning to our only school where the presence of the virus is presenting a measurable impact on in-person instruction and operational integrity. While larger schools may present comparable numbers of cases and quarantine-related absences, no other school is experiencing Southern Pines' per-capita impact and risk for secondary transmission.”
Southern Pines Elementary has 11 staff members in quarantine with more on the horizon, and an insufficient roster of substitute teachers to keep classrooms staffed.
As of Thursday, 62 of the school’s 477 in-person students were absent on quarantine and five more were out due to active COVID-19 infections. Students in two Southern Pines Elementary classrooms and on one bus had returned to school this week after being placed on quarantine during the first week back.
The extent of quarantines is decided on a case-by-case basis with input from health department officials when a COVID-19 case is confirmed. Parents of students in the affected child’s class are notified, but in cases where the student who tested positive had been out of class for a period of time beforehand — or the health department deems that social distancing and mask-wearing measures have been observed sufficient to minimize the risk of transmission — a classroom quarantine might be deemed unnecessary.
Learning will continue online, via laptops supplied to students in August, throughout the next two weeks until students and staff return to in-person instruction on Feb. 8. Southern Pines Elementary parents have been told to expect schedules and plans from their children’s teachers by noon Monday.
Custodians, kitchen staff, administrators and office staff will continue to report to school while students are learning remotely. Teachers and instructional staff are being asked to work from home where possible.
Meals will be available curbside at Southern Pines Elementary each school day from 9:30-11 a.m. Buses will also be distributing meals at Brookside Apartments and Longleaf Apartments at 11 a.m. each school day.
Southern Pines Elementary has been the first school that the district has moved entirely to remote learning since in-class learning resumed in August. Students at all grade levels returned to school this past fall on a hybrid schedule of in-class and online learning while public schools were under state orders to operate with moderate levels of social distancing in place.
But after those orders were lifted for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, the Moore County Board of Education moved to send elementary students back to class full-time with the start of the spring semester Jan. 5.
At the same time, Moore County Schools had about 1,400 students — about half of those in grades K-5 — choose to move from its full-time virtual academy to in-person learning for the spring semester. Enrollment in the Connect Virtual Academy fell from about 3,500 to 2,184.
Case Count Grows After Holiday
In the two weeks after winter break, Moore County Schools has recorded higher case counts and quarantined more students districtwide than it had since schools reopened in the fall. The district also saw escalating case counts after the Thanksgiving break.
In both cases those trends have echoed a rise in cases countywide thought to stem from exposures during holiday gatherings. As of Tuesday, case counts among students and staff in the first two weeks of school had eclipsed the numbers recorded in the previous nine-week grading period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 18.
“As we expected, we experienced a spike in reported positive cases and quarantines immediately following the winter break,” Grimesey told the school board during its regular January meeting. “Sure enough in the week after New Year’s we saw the numbers going back up across the community, and when they go across the community that increases the number of cases involving our students and staff.”
Grimesey also said that cases confirmed over the holidays are inflating the district's recent numbers somewhat, as they were all recorded on Jan. 5. After the first week back, the district hit a new high number of students absent due to quarantine with 403.
“Part of that immediate spike we had right after the holidays was somewhat of an accounting phenomenon because the numbers related as much to a backlog of reports as much as a post-holiday resurgence,” he said.
Southern Pines Elementary, though, recorded its first confirmed staff COVID-19 case of the year on Jan. 6. The first student case was recorded on Jan. 7.
Screenings Partly Successful
The district has generally been successful in controlling the virus’ transmission inside schools through daily temperature screenings, mask-wearing policies, and preventing intermingling between students from different classrooms.
As of Friday, Southern Pines Elementary accounts for about 10 percent of the student COVID-19 cases recorded in Moore County Schools this month. Pinecrest and Union Pines high schools, with much larger student populations, each account for about 18 percent.
Robbins Elementary, which has nine recorded student cases this month, is the only other elementary school with more than four. But most of those were confirmed during the winter break, with seven cases recorded Jan. 5.
“The infections that we have, we’re finding, are happening outside of school, and the secondary transmission within our buildings is mitigated by our very strict protocols of isolation and quarantine,” Grimesey said.
“We continue to experience very few cases of secondary transmission within school. So while the numbers of our student and staff absences related to quarantine are indeed spiking due to exposure outside of school, we’re still not seeing evidence, just very, very few cases, of COVID spread in our schools.”
