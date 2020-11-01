A Southern Pines councilman is recovering from the coronavirus after spending a night in the hospital.
The Rev. Paul Murphy and his wife both tested positive last week for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. When their symptoms began to worsen on Saturday, the couple decided to get checked out at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Murphy, who is the head pastor at Trinity AME Zion Church in West Southern Pines, wrote about the experience for an outdoor sermon delivered on his behalf by preacher Carolyn Saylon on Sunday morning. A live video of the service was shared on Murphy’s Facebook page.
Saylon said Murphy arrived at the hospital with a fever nearing 104 degrees. The virus had also caused an alarming drop in his oxygen levels.
His condition improved overnight, according to the remarks read by Saylon, and he was allowed to return home to quarantine while the infection runs its course.
Other videos on social media show that Murphy has been delivering outdoor sermons to a socially distanced congregation in the parking lot of Trinity AME Zion Church since March. Reading from his remarks, Saylon said Murphy initially thought his infection was simply a cold he caught from preaching in the rain.
Murphy was appointed to the Southern Pines Town Council following the death of Councilman Fred Walden in 2018. He did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Pilot on Sunday evening.
The council was expected to resume in-person meetings last month with measures in place to reduce members’ risk of exposure to the virus. Mayor Carol Haney postponed the plan after Councilman Mitch Lancaster said he would not wear a face covering during the meetings because he believes that “masks do not work.”
Data released Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that 2,314 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 46 local deaths attributed to the disease. Over 390 cases are linked to the primary ZIP code for Southern Pines, more than any other postal code in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.