On Friday evening, Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The news follows a similar announcement earlier Friday that President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were also in isolation following positive COVID-19 testing.
In a written statement, Tillis said he had been routinely tested for COVID-19, including testing negative last Saturday,but a rapid antigen test came back positive on Friday.
"I will be following the recommendations of my doctor and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days and notifying those I’ve been in close contact with," Tillis said. "Thankfully, I have no symptoms and I feel well. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and deadly virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic."
"I encourage all North Carolinians to follow the recommendations of medical experts, including wearing a mask, washing hands, and practicing social distancing," added Tillis. "For any North Carolinian who believes they were exposed to the virus or starts to display symptoms, please call your doctor, self-isolate, and get tested to protect those around you."
