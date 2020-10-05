A proposal now before the Moore County Board of Education would keep elementary school students on a two-days-per-week class schedule until the beginning of 2021.
Gov. Roy Cooper has authorized local school districts to bring students in kindergarten through fifth grade back to class full-time. That announcement came in mid-September and went into effect on Monday.
But Moore County Health Director Robert Wittmann and district administrators recommended Monday that the schools wait until the start of the spring semester on Jan. 5 before bringing more students to class each day.
“I would recommend delaying possible implementation of Plan A into the beginning of next semester at the earliest,” Wittman told the school board during a work session on Monday. “We’ve got two major holidays coming up, Thanksgiving and Christmas, we don’t know how the regular flu season’s going to impact us and it’s going to be difficult for social distancing, difficult to get safe distance when the children take their masks off for nutrition.”
Moore County Schools students have attended class on either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday since the start of school in August. That’s in keeping with the state’s guidelines for “Plan B,” under which it authorized schools to populate their buildings up to about half capacity with moderate social distancing.
About half of school districts in North Carolina have taken advantage of that option. Those districts have educated students through a classroom and virtual hybrid program since schools opened for the fall. The other half have elected to continue the all-virtual learning programs that they implemented this past spring with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of the end of last week, the district has recorded 35 student cases of COVID-19 and 13 staff cases since the beginning of this school year.
So far, few districts have opted to bring back elementary school students full-time.
Moore County Schools’ recommendation to wait before taking that step is based both on concerns related to virus transmission and the logistics of bringing elementary school students back to school full-time while running the Connect! Virtual Academy that about 3,600 students volunteered to enroll in for the fall semester.
District staff are recommending a “Plan A” with four days of classroom instruction each week. That would leave Wednesdays free, as they currently are, for custodians to have free access to the buildings for thorough cleaning and sanitizing.
“We can’t forget the need for a higher level of sanitation,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “Simply because the governor issues an edict that says all the children can come back doesn’t mean COVID-19’s gone away.”
If the board approves the recommendation to implement Plan A for elementary school students on Jan. 5, school staff will also plan a similar schedule for middle and high school students that could take effect if and when the state allows it.
At the elementary level, doubling students’ in-class time will come with compromises in the level of social distancing practiced in classrooms and on buses. Currently, there are no more than 15 students in a class on any given day. That allows for desks to be stationed six feet apart as mandated in the state’s guidelines for Plan B.
“As we move to Plan A, it will be more minimal social distancing,” said Mike Metcalf, Moore County Schools’ executive officer for academics and student support services.
“We need to be thoughtful and measured, we need to be very careful, because by bringing all of those students back at K-5 we’re not going to be able to maintain the social distancing requirements that we’ve had up to this point.”
Plan A would have only a slight effect on the spacing possible at the district’s “average” K-5 class size of 20 students. Desks could still be placed five feet apart in most classrooms. But 18 of the district’s fourth- and fifth-grade classes enroll more than 25 students. In those classes, students would sit about three feet from each other.
Students in kindergarten through third grade could continue to eat lunch in their classrooms, thanks to their lower class sizes. But in most cases fourth- and fifth-grade classes would have to find space outside of their classes so that students can safely remove their masks to eat.
Moore County Schools issued surveys to elementary parents and staff in September after Cooper announced the Plan A option for elementary schools. About half of the 650 staff members who responded said they were uncomfortable with the prospect of returning to full-time classroom learning at this point. Only 31 percent said they’re “comfortable” or “very comfortable” with having most of their students back in class all at once.
But those proportions flipped when it came to parents’ responses. Of 2,100 who participated, 68 percent said they’re comfortable with sending their students back to school four days per week. Though 25 percent of those responding were “uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” with a potential shift to Plan A, only 173 families said they’d rather switch to all-virtual learning.
The school board is expected to vote Oct. 12 on the recommendation to plan to shift K-5 students to Plan A on Jan. 5. Regardless, the district’s transportation department wouldn’t be prepared to pick up all of the students attending in person each day until Oct. 19.
John Birath, Moore County Schools’ director for operations, said that the transportation department will have to add 10 bus routes under Plan A.
Moore County Schools will plan for two students in every bus seat at most schools under a return to full instruction.
So far, Plan B has restricted buses to one student per seat unless they live at the same address. Since those restrictions will continue to apply to buses carrying middle school students, buses serving the Highfalls and Westmoore K-8 schools will continue to run with one student per seat.
School leaders also say that, since about 110 elementary school teachers teach in-person and in the all-online Connect academy, moving from Plan B to Plan A will also mean changing some students to different teachers altogether.
That’s already likely to happen over the winter break, since families will have the option of moving from the hybrid model to the Connect! Virtual Academy and vice versa for the second semester.
“If we go through the complexities of making a significant change in mid-to-late October, we have to ask ourselves what is the return on investment if we then have to turn around and change all that yet again for the beginning of the second semester,” Grimesey said.
(1) comment
What did MCS propose?
Your article is not clear, it reads.... “Moore County Schools’ recommendation to wait” and in the very next paragraph it reads....“District staff are recommending a “Plan A” with four days of classroom instruction each week.”
Are they recommending we wait to return to school full time or recommending Plan A four days a week? “Clear as mud.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.