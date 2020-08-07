When Sandhills Community College’s 4,000-plus students return to classes on Aug. 17, their eyes will be on a future beyond the coronavirus pandemic.
For the fall semester at least, adapting teaching to social distancing guidelines will mean that the number of students on campus will be less than half of what it would normally be at any given time.
In designing its new protocols, Sandhills has worked to find a balance between public health and safety measures and making sure all students have access to the resources they need.
“I think we’ve been very cautious but at the same time creative in trying to meet the needs of students who may have trepidation about coming back at all, the needs of faculty who feel the same way, and the needs of other people who don’t learn very well online and really need to be face-to-face,” said Sandhills President John Dempsey.
“It’s a delicate balance and it’s been a moving target. I think it’s still moving.”
Fall semester enrollment is currently lagging behind where it would usually be, but that comes after a slight uptick over last year in the number of students taking summer courses.
Students are being encouraged to register online from the safety of their own homes where possible, and socially distanced registration events have already begun in the gymnasium. Support staff in the admissions, registrar’s, and financial aid offices are all on-campus part-time on a rotating basis.
“I don’t know that we’re still exactly where we would have been last fall, but we’ve gained some ground in that regard,” said Rebecca Roush, Sandhills’ vice president for academic affairs.
“I think like everything else with this pandemic, people are making lots of different decisions for their own personal reasons. I’ve heard the phrase ‘decision fatigue’ being used quite a bit, and I think it’s a real thing. They’re just not sure they know what to do and don’t want to make decisions.”
Originally, the college made it a goal to limit the number of students on campus to no more than half of capacity.
“We just started by saying, ‘move online what makes sense to move online. If you need seat time, keep that,’ said Roush.
“We’ve gone through and looked at buildings, and we’ve had people stagger schedules a little bit and had folks shift classrooms. We’ve shifted into other spaces and other buildings just to space out who’s here. We didn’t necessarily have a target number but just took a look globally and built a calendar for every classroom.”
A glance at Sandhills’ course schedule shows that many classes have been moved online. Most offerings in the English, psychology and accounting departments are meeting in “Room: Internet” for at least the start of the semester, with only a few on-campus sections offered. Ditto introductory biology.
Even with more technical courses of study, like chemistry and automotive technology, Sandhills is taking a hybridized approach with a mix of online classes and on-campus labs. For example, an Anatomy and Physiology 2 course with about 48 students might be moved to a large lecture hall, and students split into four sections rather than two for the associated lab.
“We did honestly ask for some of those general education courses, which could in theory be taught 100 percent online, to offer a section or two that offer some face time, and to offer that choice for those students who feel that they can’t be successful online.
We kind of let department chairs and faculty work together to decide what made the most sense for their area,” Roush said.
“Even in our applied science courses, a culinary class may be a couple of hours a week in a typical classroom and a couple of hours a week in the kitchen or the baking lab. So we’ve encouraged faculty to move some of those classroom portions online as well.”
The Boyd Library has been — and will remain — open so that students can use computers and access the internet with their own. So will the lower level of the Dempsey Student Center, although cafeteria service has been discontinued.
“Campus life” may not be on campus for the time being, but Sandhills is working to preserve student involvement outside of class by moving club and student government activities online.
Services from academic tutoring to psychological support will continue to be available online and by phone.
“This is a very strange time, and we are very much aware that some students can have difficulty with this,” Dempsey said. “All of our offices are going to be open virtually 24/7 to help students with their study habits, to help students with their learning habits, to help students who need special assistance in writing or mathematics.”
Masks will be required on campus, and clear barriers have been installed to protect staff in the offices that see the most traffic. The school’s maintenance staff have installed purifiers on air handling units that should mitigate spread of the coronavirus in the event that someone unknowingly carrying it comes to class.
If a student or staff member tests positive after school starts, Sandhills is prepared to trace their on-campus contacts and close for up to three days any classroom or office where they may have spread the virus.
But even with all of those accommodations, few students will get through this semester without significant online coursework. Sandhills has about $80,000 in reserve, from its federal assistance package this past spring, to assist fall semester students in adapting to virtual instruction.
In late April, Sandhills received just over $1 million in CARES Act funding to provide
emergency financial aid to students for expenses related to the disruption of on-campus learning. The college has a year to spend that money.
“Our first priority was to provide funding, as quickly as possible, to students who demonstrated the greatest need,” said Kellie Shoemake, Sandhills’ vice president for student services.
Based on information in students’ federal financial aid applications for the 2019-2020 academic year, Sandhills initially awarded 700 students with grants between $600 and $1,100. That money helped spring semester students upgrade their personal computers, cover internet costs and buy food off-campus.
Another $200,000 in CARES Act funding went to summer semester students.
“Because we knew many of our students who were negatively impacted by the coronavirus may not have demonstrated the greatest need prior to the virus, we also allowed all other eligible students to apply for these funds,” said Shoemake.
On top of that, the college also allocated its own funds raised through the Sandhills Community College Foundation to help with basic living expenses –– particularly for students working in the service industry whose income took a hit as businesses closed and reduced service.
Another $1 million in federal coronavirus relief came for the school itself. About half of that went to campus modifications –– glass barriers and air purifiers –– as well as extra pay for faculty who put in extra time developing online curricula.
The college is keeping the rest available to help students affected when the pandemic cancelled a week of classes and abruptly forced learning online to pay for another semester of tuition.
“We’re trying to figure out if a student, who was with us last year, isn’t with us this year because they just got sick of us or if that’s because they had a problem and had to drop a class and feel as though they’re behind the 8-ball,” Dempsey said.
“If it’s the latter, we can use that second half to pay for their tuition this year. That’s being investigated on a case-by-case basis.”
