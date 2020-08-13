The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks and the Arts Council of Moore County announce that the annual Autumnfest, scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 3, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 public safety concerns.
The safety of thousands of visitors, vendors, artists, runners and staff gathering in the one-block-sized Southern Pines Downtown Park was the major factor in the decision. They also weighed in the uncertainty of the State of North Carolina easing the restrictions on mass gatherings by Oct. 3.
As an alternative, they invite you to participate in Autumnfest’s Virtual 5K Road Race and view some virtual live entertainment.
For scheduling details and information, visit www.Facebook/TOSP-REC, www.SouthernPines.net and www.MooreArt.org/Autumnfest.
Autumnfest was first held in 1978 and is one of Moore County’s largest annual festivals, bringing thousands of people to the Southern Pines Downtown Park on the first Saturday in October. The festival, which will resume next year, features live entertainment, arts and craft booths, food, a 5K road race, a 1 mile Fun Run & Health Walk, youth sprint races, and other children’s activities.
(2) comments
Hopefully the Deity Fraudci and Governor Shutdown will deign to allow their underlings one day again enjoy exercise and freedom. I suggest until then the festival relocates to Cheraw, SC, whose lovely downtown is about the same size as Southern Pines. Gas is a lot cheaper down there, too.
You really are one of God's Children!
John Misiaszek
