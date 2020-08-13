Autumnfest

The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks and the Arts Council of Moore County announce that the annual Autumnfest, scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 3, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 public safety concerns.

The safety of thousands of visitors, vendors, artists, runners and staff gathering in the one-block-sized Southern Pines Downtown Park was the major factor in the decision. They also weighed in the uncertainty of the State of North Carolina easing the restrictions on mass gatherings by Oct. 3.

Autumnfest 09.jpg

File photo: The start of the one mile run Autumnfest at Downtown Park in Southern Pines Saturday Oct. 5, 2019. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

As an alternative, they invite you to participate in Autumnfest’s Virtual 5K Road Race and view some virtual live entertainment.

For scheduling details and information, visit www.Facebook/TOSP-REC, www.SouthernPines.net and www.MooreArt.org/Autumnfest.

Autumnfest was first held in 1978 and is one of Moore County’s largest annual festivals, bringing thousands of people to the Southern Pines Downtown Park on the first Saturday in October. The festival, which will resume next year, features live entertainment, arts and craft booths, food, a 5K road race, a 1 mile Fun Run & Health Walk, youth sprint races, and other children’s activities.

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Hopefully the Deity Fraudci and Governor Shutdown will deign to allow their underlings one day again enjoy exercise and freedom. I suggest until then the festival relocates to Cheraw, SC, whose lovely downtown is about the same size as Southern Pines. Gas is a lot cheaper down there, too.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

You really are one of God's Children!

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days