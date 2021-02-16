File photograph showing the entrance of Robbins Elementary School in 2018.

File photograph showing the front entrance of Robbins Elementary School in 2018. 

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Robbins Elementary School has temporarily closed for in-person instruction after multiple cases of COVID-19 were linked to the campus.

Parents were notified by email Monday that the school would “shift to all-remote learning” until March 1.

“This is a result of multiple classroom/group quarantines and several confirmed and suspected cases of secondary classroom transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” the email said.

The Moore County school system’s online spreadsheet tracking infections in local schools shows that at least six students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Robbins Elementary from Feb. 8 to Monday. A total of 46 cases have been linked to the campus since Aug. 17, more than any other elementary school in the district.

Meals for students will be available for curbside pickup at Robbins Elementary from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on school days, according to the email.

Two other Elementary schools in the district have been forced to temporarily halt in-person instruction because of the virus in recent weeks.

Southern Pines elementary switched to virtual learning on Jan. 22, and McDeed’s Creek Elementary in Aberdeen did the same on Jan. 26. Both campuses have since reopened.

More Deaths Reported at Aberdeen Nursing Home

At least 10 deaths are now linked to a coronavirus outbreak at an Aberdeen nursing home.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said an employee and nine elderly residents of Accordius Health at Aberdeen have died of complications from COVID-19. Three of those deaths were first acknowledged by DHHS on Friday as part of the agency’s semiweekly report on ongoing outbreaks in congregate living facilities.

Active outbreaks are being monitored in six other nursing homes and four assisted living communities in Moore County, according to DHHS. An outbreak is considered to be concluded after a facility goes 28 days with no evidence of continued transmission.

On Tuesday, the state’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the virus showed that over 7,600 infections and 160 deaths have been reported in Moore County since the start of the pandemic.

County Chipping Away at Vaccine Backlog

DHHS said the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine has been administered to about 15,900 people in the county.

But less than half of those patients have received the second dose of the vaccine, which requires two shots to be fully effective. Only 7,235 people in the county had received both shots as of Tuesday.

The Moore County Health Department said 9,784 citizens who pre-registered for vaccination after Jan. 20 are still waiting for appointments. The department is currently working to inoculate health care workers and residents aged 65 and older, a group that makes up nearly a quarter of the county’s population.

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, whose district includes parts of Moore County, is scheduled to visit FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst on Wednesday to discuss federal funding for vaccines.

