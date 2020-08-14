Coronavirus testing at the Westmoore Center on Aug. 7, 2020.

Coronavirus testing at the Westmoore Center on Aug. 7, 2020.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

About 17 percent of Moore County’s coronavirus cases are linked to a ZIP code that’s home to less than 8 percent of the county’s total population.

Nearly 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the 27325 postal code, which encompasses Robbins and other rural communities in northern Moore County. No other ZIP code in the county has more cases.

Cases By ZIP Code Chart.jpg

ZIP code-level data on the coronavirus in Moore County as of Aug. 14, 2020. 

By contrast, fewer infections are tied to the 28374 postal code, which is home to twice as many people. That ZIP code covers Pinehurst, the county’s largest municipality and a popular destination for tourists.

At least three long-term care facilities in Pinehurst have experienced coronavirus outbreaks, including a nursing home where 84 people tested positive and six died of complications from COVID-19. Although a so-called “cluster” of seven cases was identified last month at a Robbins daycare, no outbreaks have been reported in the community.

It’s unclear why the Robbins area is seeing a disproportionate share of the county’s infections. Matthew Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said “necessary mobility” may be a factor.

“One theory we have is that, in large part, residents from the Robbins ZIP-code region work, do business and seek services outside of that area,” Garner said. “Being that there currently aren't any major industries or big employers in that area, most folks have been forced to be mobile, either working out of town or out of county even before the pandemic began and during the shutdown.”

Nearly a quarter of the town’s population lives below the poverty line, and many residents are unable to work remotely.

“The bulk of that resident-workforce is likely folks who are our ‘essential’ workers, not to mention the types of folks who work jobs where working from home just isn't an option,” Garner said. “Along with that, we also see a lot of residents from that area traveling out of town or out of the county for their day-to-day needs such as shopping, dining, entertainment or medical care.”

Simply getting tested for COVID-19 can be a trek for people in Robbins, which is a 20-minute drive from the nearest testing site. In an effort to make testing more accessible to residents, the Health Department recently helped organize a series of free drive-thru testing events in Northern Moore County.

More than 50 people turned out for a pair of testing events held in collaboration with Piedmont Health Services at the Westmoore Center on N.C. 705. The Health Department partnered with Goshen Medical Center last week to hold a clinic at First Baptist Church, where 68 people were tested.

Despite the area’s relatively high number of infections, only one of the county’s 20 deaths is linked to the ZIP code.

A total of 1,072 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across Moore County since March, according to the Health Department’s online dashboard tracking the spread of the virus. The agency estimates that 920 patients – or about 85 percent of confirmed cases – have recovered from the disease.

