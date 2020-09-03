A Pinehurst man died of complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday following a coronavirus outbreak at Quail Haven Village.
The Moore County Health Department said the deceased was white and older than 65. He is the 22nd person to die of COVID-19 in the county, and the 13th individual whose death is linked to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
An employee and five residents of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center died during an outbreak at that nursing home in April. An outbreak in May at Fox Hollow Senior Living claimed the lives of two residents, while four residents died in connection with an outbreak at Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care in July.
The county’s other nine deaths are attributed to “community spread,” according to the Health Department.
All but two of the county’s COVID-19 deaths involved patients older than 64. Race-level data shows that four Black people and four Hispanic people have died of COVID-19 in Moore County, while the 14 other deaths involved white residents.
At least 2,803 deaths had been reported across the state as of Thursday. A death is attributed to COVID-19 whenever an individual who has tested positive dies before they recover from the disease and there is no “alternate cause of death,” according to a statement from the Health Department.
A total of 1,360 infections have been identified in Moore County since March 18. The Health Department estimates that patients in 1,187 of those cases, or about 87 percent, have recovered.
