Quail Haven sign

A Pinehurst man died of complications from COVID-19 on Tuesday following a coronavirus outbreak at Quail Haven Village.

The Moore County Health Department said the deceased was white and older than 65. He is the 22nd person to die of COVID-19 in the county, and the 13th individual whose death is linked to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

An employee and five residents of Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center died during an outbreak at that nursing home in April. An outbreak in May at Fox Hollow Senior Living claimed the lives of two residents, while four residents died in connection with an outbreak at Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care in July.

The county’s other nine deaths are attributed to “community spread,” according to the Health Department.

All but two of the county’s COVID-19 deaths involved patients older than 64. Race-level data shows that four Black people and four Hispanic people have died of COVID-19 in Moore County, while the 14 other deaths involved white residents.

At least 2,803 deaths had been reported across the state as of Thursday. A death is attributed to COVID-19 whenever an individual who has tested positive dies before they recover from the disease and there is no “alternate cause of death,” according to a statement from the Health Department.

A total of 1,360 infections have been identified in Moore County since March 18. The Health Department estimates that patients in 1,187 of those cases, or about 87 percent, have recovered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days