A Pinehurst councilwoman said an anti-mask campaign involving local businesses was mischaracterized as an “uprising” in an email newsletter from the Moore County Republican Party.
Lydia Boesch, who was elected to the council in 2019, is a member of Freedom Matters N.C., a group that is asking businesses to display flyers promoting the end of a nonexistent “COVID lockdown in the USA.”
The flyers go on to falsely state that “masks are no longer mandatory” beginning March 1. Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order requiring North Carolinians to wear face coverings in public will remain in effect until at least March 26.
The campaign was described as an “Alfie Oakes uprising” in the Moore County Republican Party’s newsletter, a reference to the owner of a Florida grocery store where people were filmed shopping without masks in a recent viral video. In a post shared on the store’s Facebook page shortly after January’s deadly insurrection in Washington, D.C., Oakes wrote that the Founding Fathers would have “stormed the Capitol and slayed every one of the traitors to liberty, freedom, our Constitution and our country.”
Justin Bradford, a Pinehurst resident, went before the Village Council after seeing Boesch's name in the newsletter. Reading from prepared remarks during Tuesday's council meeting, Bradford asked if Boesch was “calling for violence against the people of this community.” She did not respond to his question.
Watch Bradford's comments to the council in the video below.
The Southern Pines Police Department on Friday acknowledged concerns about possible unrest in connection with the campaign. Writing in an email, Police Chief Nick Polidori said his department is "conducting more research to determine the extent of the ‘movement’ listed in the flyer."
“To date, we have received no information (of) a planned civil disturbance, violent event, or protest," wrote Polidori, who said his agency had shared information about the campaign with police chiefs in Aberdeen and Pinehurst. “It is not against the law to express First Amendment beliefs, or walk into a business, government office, etc. or approach a citizen to express their beliefs, or try and hand them a flyer. It becomes a violation of the law when they refuse to leave when asked by a business owner or representative of the business. Please contact the police department to file a Trespassing complaint if this occurs.”
Boesch told The Pilot that Stephen Woodward, editor of the Republican party's newsletter, mischaracterized the campaign. In a phone interview on Friday, Woodward defended his choice of words.
“I think we live in an age of semantic analysis, all words have to be parsed,” he said. “The purpose of the Moore County GOP newsletter is to engage our voters and our party members in ways they can be involved, be active. That’s why we post all kinds of events on our calendar, and it seems to me that an event that has been brought together to empower business owners to rise up — or ‘uprise,’ depending on how you want to use the word — is a good thing because they have been under the boot of tyranny for nearly a year.”
Woodward suggested that his description of the campaign was misconstrued by Bradford, who introduced himself to the village council as a “lifelong Republican.”
“I’m afraid that all of the opponents of our party think that everything we say is a call to violence, which is certainly not the case,” Woodward said, adding that there is a “reasonable difference” between calls to “rise up vocally and rise up violently.”
In an email, Boesch said Freedom Matters N.C. was formed “in response to the real harms lockdowns and mandates are causing to society.” She noted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top health official, recently said Americans may need to continue wearing masks into 2022.
“Is this how to live as a free and healthy people?” she wrote. “When did we surrender our ability to make decisions for ourselves?”
In April, Boesch worked with fellow seamstresses in the gated Pinewild community to sew face coverings for staff members at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. The effort yielded hundreds of handmade masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face coverings in “public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people” to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Over 7,900 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 172 residents have died of the disease, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
