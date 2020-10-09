Pinehurst Surgical Clinic exterior

Several staff members with the Pinehurst Surgical Clinic tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the facility to perform a “deep clean” earlier this week.

CEO Charles Gregg said no medical providers were infected, but the outbreak did involve five staff members from the Women’s Care Center in Pinehurst. A separate and unrelated infection involved a staff member in the orthopedics department.

Gregg anticipated most of these individuals would be returning to work next week, following standard quarantine procedures.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we brought in a third party for a deep clean of the clinic on Monday. But there was no crossover to other departments,” Gregg said.

Pinehurst Surgical Clinic (PSC) is not required to report positive COVID-19 test results; however, Gregg said it is important to be transparent and upfront with the public.

In addition to regular sanitation processes, PSC regular screens all staff and patients including temperature checks for anyone entering the facility.

“At all times, our staff and physicians wear masks during patient contact,” Gregg said. “There is a continued team effort to provide the services we are used to providing. We have to stay vigilant throughout all of this.”

