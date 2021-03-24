Pinehurst’s Village Council customarily sets aside time at the end of its twice-monthly regular meetings for residents to air opinions — whether critical or appreciative, and generally regardless of the subject.
Councilmembers are just beginning to discuss adopting formal policies governing those comments, but during Tuesday night’s meeting discussion of COVID-19-related restrictions was already off-limits.
Over the last month or so, statewide mask mandates designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19 have become a contentious issue for some residents. The March 9 council meeting saw three members of ‘Freedom Matters NC’ request during the public comment session that the village suspend all enforcement of state-mandated restrictions related to the pandemic.
Laura McNeill, a Pinehurst resident and nurse of 17 years, supports current public health guidelines indicating the use of face coverings indoors. She decided to attend this past Tuesday’s meeting with every intention of refuting earlier statements by the ‘Freedom Matters’ representatives.
So she perused available data on mask efficacy and COVID-19 related deaths, arranged for childcare on Tuesday night, and headed to Village Hall to offer her input. Upon arrival she added her name to the registration sheet to address the Village Council. Another two residents, Justin Bradford and Ashleigh Corsino, also signed up to speak on the same subject.
Mayor John Strickland early on in the meeting prefaced discussion on the new proposed public comment policy that was scheduled for the work session after the regular meeting. He alluded to the March 9 meeting and encouraged speakers to limit their comments to issues “within the authority and the jurisdiction of the Village of Pinehurst.”
“Local government units like Pinehurst have no authority to make or change federal or state laws,” Strickland said. “Speakers who wish to comment on such matters are encouraged to direct their efforts to the appropriate state or federal forum.”
Strickland referred to the Village Council’s typical practices with regard to public input, but the council currently has no standing policy on those comments or how much time residents have available to make them.
The proposed policy includes language directing speakers to address comments to the Village Council generally rather than singling out individual members. It also reads: “Matters or comments which are harmful, discriminatory or embarrassing to any citizens, official or employee of the Village of Pinehurst shall not be allowed.”
Comments at prior meetings have discussed the activism of Councilwoman Lydia Boesch, who is affiliated with Freedom Matters, in both praise and condemnation.
So it wasn’t until the public comment session began about two hours into Tuesday’s meeting that McNeill began to realize that she wouldn’t get a chance to speak. She was provided with a microphone to state her name and address, but when she clarified that she planned to speak about “Freedom Matters and our mask issues,” Strickland cut her short.
“That’s a subject we’ve heard quite a bit about in the past few weeks, and it’s not a subject we can have any authority over,” he said. “We would really not appreciate those comments being made tonight because they’re beyond the scope of the authority of the Village Council.”
Bradford received a similar reception, which didn’t come as a surprise to him. Bradford addressed the Village Council on March 9 and in February with comments critical of Boesch’s activities.
Boesch and Southern Pines Town Council member Mitch Lancaster have articulated the group’s goals in a column in The Pilot and on a local radio program as follows:
*Inform fellow citizens, local elected officials and other local leaders of all the facts related to COVID-19;
*Empower fellow citizens, local elected officials and other local leaders to stand up in the name of freedom against unreasonable and harmful measures imposed by Gov. Cooper; and
*Reclaim the freedoms that have been curtailed since the onset of COVID-19.”
When Pinehurst posted the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting late last week, Bradford noted the scheduled public comment policy discussion and emailed Strickland to ask how best to submit input for the next meeting.
“I kind of gave him an option that I never thought a wise politician would take and asked if he would rather I not come down there and speak,” Bradford said.
Strickland’s response was not what he expected.
“I would prefer that you not speak at the meeting, and submit your information to the Village Clerk,” Strickland wrote in correspondence shared with The Pilot. “The clerk can circulate that information to the Village Council.”
Strickland was the sole elected official present at Village Hall during Tuesday’s meeting. While the Village Hall has been open for recent meetings to allow residents to attend, the other four council members have participated by videoconference.
Bradford attended anyway, registered to speak and took his turn with the microphone after McNeill. Strickland again told Bradford that he would not be permitted to bring up COVID-19 restrictions, and offered to meet with Bradford later to discuss any other remarks he would wish to make.
“My fear is that the comments will get into issues, as identified earlier, that are not the authority of the Pinehurst Village Council,” Strickland said.
“I’m prepared to speak about a couple of issues that are under the jurisdiction of the Pinehurst Police Department and the Village Council,” was Bradford’s reply.
Strickland reiterated the offer to screen those comments and potentially allow them at a later meeting.
Corsino, signed up to address “public health advocacy,” was next in line. After she, too, stated her name and address, Strickland asked her if she planned to address the taboo subject.
“It’s kind of on the same topic. It’s probably what you don’t want to hear, so I don’t have to read it if you don’t want to hear it,” she said.
“I think in the spirit of the policies of the Village Council … that we’ll accept your material in writing, but it would not be appropriate to direct those at the council since it’s not something we have any authority to do,” said Strickland.
Later on during the work session, council members discussed codifying that in its new public comment policy, as well as introducing a three-minute time limit for each speaker.
“On the bullet where you can only discuss matters that are pertinent to the legal authorities of the Village of Pinehurst, is that in state statute?” Boesch asked.
Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said that such a limitation on what topics speakers can address is consistent with the UNC School of Government’s interpretation of state law.
“That’s important to know in case you get pushback from people that say that they’re allowed to get up and talk about anything,” said Boesch. “If we have authority for this, that’s important.”
But the would-be speakers who were denied the opportunity to comment on Tuesday maintained after the meeting that the comments they would have made, urging the Village Council to clarify its position on mask mandates and other COVID-19 precautions and to step up enforcement, fall within the scope of the Village Council.
“He doesn't even know what we were going to say because we weren’t allowed to say it,” McNeill said.
One of the issues they hoped to address involves enforcement of statewide COVID-19 measures in the village. On March 9, 10 or so ‘Freedom Matters’ representatives sat in Village Hall unmasked for two hours while council members went through their agenda, despite the presence of a Pinehurst police officer. This week officers stationed both outside Village Hall and in the lobby directed attendees to don a face covering.
“I appreciated that there was a police officer at the door outside the building to tell people they must have a mask on before they came in,” McNeill said. “Everyone in the room had a mask on and didn’t remove it, so there was no opposition to masking there.”
Bradford said that he was also satisfied with that change, but that the village should make it clear that business owners who enforce mandates will have the village’s support in doing so. He also suggested that council members hold each other to higher ethical standards when it comes to political activity outside the realm of Pinehurst.
“I do feel like Mr. Strickland has done a lot of things right in this, and the police presence last night spoke to that. But I also feel there is a strong desire to bury our heads in the sand, or for that group to bury their heads in the sand,” Bradford told The Pilot.
“They need to take a couple of extra steps and acknowledge this, have business owners’ backs and then do some more to confront the behavior of an elected official as it pertains to something that’s a widely acknowledged public health crisis.”
McNeill also said that the conduct of individual elected officials should be considered fair game for public feedback.
“To me it really felt like (the mayor) was more interested in protecting the integrity of his council versus allowing his taxpaying public to speak,” she said.
“To continue to allow this person of power to have this free platform, almost, to say what she wants about things that aren’t true about COVID and masks … I’m not sure it’s in the purview of John Strickland to say that comments about public health in his community aren’t germane.”
I will have to admit that I was wrong once...that was the time I thought I was wrong but wasn't. I may be wrong now, but I would bet the house that had our former POTUS extolled his MAGA-minions to wear masks, maintain social distancing, etc. none of this "Freedom Matters" nonsense would have happened.
Masks and social distancing have the opposite to do with freedom. They are the antithesis. Please, do us a favor. Never. Leave. Your. Home. Again. Ever.
Well I guess the council only cares about citizen concerns if you live in old town or have a higher net worth. There is no free speech in pinehurst. Unless you are a council member.
I respectfully disagree. I think the mayor did the right thing and I support his position. Thank you John for protecting us.
Mrs. Joyce, what did he protect you from ?
Mrs, Joyce—your previous comments indicate your support of masks—so, what, pray tell, were you protected from? If they had been allowed to speak, you would perhaps have been in agreement.
Protecting you from what? Common sense. Liberty. Freedom. That’s not protection. That’s tyranny.
Mr. Woodward, when you speak about freedom, doesn’t everyone’s freedom of speech matter or only if they agree with you ? We don’t have to agree on the data but it seems we could agree our First Amendment to speak out against our elected officials applies to us all
Lady, considering that the three people who were there to speak were there to present information in support of mask wearing, I would inquire as to what you were being protected from as the first amendment rights of three Americans were removed.
Maybe Moore County Commissioners need to pass a resolution in support of the 1st Amendment as they did in support of the 2nd Amendment. Even maybe, that it should be a 1st Amendment Sanctuary County.
John Misiaszek
