Teachers at Aberdeen Elementary School are gearing up for the start of an academic year unlike any other. 

Funded through general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2018, the $30.8 million school was built to replace two aging facilities in Aberdeen. A total of 194 students will arrive at the new campus on Monday, followed by a separate group of 176 students on Thursday.  

The children will spend the next few weeks adjusting to a routine of face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing. Following is a look at how educators at Aberdeen Elementary are preparing for the school’s first-ever day of class amid a global pandemic.

An employee waits to be buzzed in at the entrance of Aberdeen Elementary

An employee waits to be buzzed in at the entrance of Aberdeen Elementary, located on Farrell Parkway near N.C. 5. It’s the first of three schools to be built with $103 million in general obligation bonds approved by Moore County voters.
Immediately after entering the building, visitors and staff members are screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Immediately after entering the building, visitors and staff members are screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
A plexiglass screen shields front-office workers from the respiratory droplets that spread the coronavirus.

A plexiglass screen shields front-office workers from the respiratory droplets that spread the coronavirus. 
Molly Gibson works on a laptop

Molly Gibson works on a laptop. She will provide instructional support for teachers at the school during this uncertain time.
Posters with English and Spanish-language guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Posters with English and Spanish-language guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Candace Necochea carries a stack of textbooks

Candace Necochea carries a stack of textbooks in her fifth-grade classroom. Her students’ desks are spaced at least 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing.
Barbara Colson puts up a greeting for students

Barbara Colson puts up a greeting for students. She and her fellow teachers are required to wear face coverings throughout the day.
Joanne Chiapperino places spiral-bound planners on desks

Joanne Chiapperino places spiral-bound planners on desks in her fifth-grade classroom. Designed with multiple attached seats to save space, these pre-pandemic desks will be used by only one student at a time for the foreseeable future.
Aberdeen Elementary will provide in-person instruction to half of its student body on Mondays and Tuesdays

Like every other public school in Moore County, Aberdeen Elementary will provide in-person instruction to half of its student body on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the other half reporting to class on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will receive online instruction on Wednesday, which is when schools across the district are sanitized.

