Joanne Chiapperino places spiral-bound planners on desks in her fifth-grade classroom. Designed with multiple attached seats to save space, these pre-pandemic desks will be used by only one student at a time for the foreseeable future.
Like every other public school in Moore County, Aberdeen Elementary will provide in-person instruction to half of its student body on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the other half reporting to class on Thursdays and Fridays. All students will receive online instruction on Wednesday, which is when schools across the district are sanitized.
An employee waits to be buzzed in at the entrance of Aberdeen Elementary, located on Farrell Parkway near N.C. 5. It’s the first of three schools to be built with $103 million in general obligation bonds approved by Moore County voters.
Teachers at Aberdeen Elementary School are gearing up for the start of an academic year unlike any other.
Funded through general obligation bonds approved by voters in 2018, the $30.8 million school was built to replace two aging facilities in Aberdeen. A total of 194 students will arrive at the new campus on Monday, followed by a separate group of 176 students on Thursday.
The children will spend the next few weeks adjusting to a routine of face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing. Following is a look at how educators at Aberdeen Elementary are preparing for the school’s first-ever day of class amid a global pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.