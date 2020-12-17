Vaccine
The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived Thursday morning at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

“Today, we entered a new phase in our battle against COVID-19,” FirstHealth said in a statement shared on Facebook. “It's a big day, and it's also a reminder that we are all in this fight together. Combined with the three Ws, this vaccine will be a game-changer in slowing the pandemic.”

Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said doses will be administered Friday to front-line workers at the hospital. The first batch of the vaccine is limited to health care professionals, employees in long-term care settings and certain first responders under the state’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan.

Pfizer’s vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95 percent, but must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures. A special freezer has been installed at the hospital to store the vaccine.  

Gov. Roy Cooper has said the vaccine will eventually be available at no cost to all North Carolinians, but it could take months to manufacture enough doses to cover the state’s general population. A second vaccine candidate developed by the drug maker Moderna is expected to receive final authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The virus continues to spread unabated in Moore County, which on Thursday surpassed 4,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A total of 4,032 cases have been linked to the county since March, according to the local health department. The latest four-digit milestone comes amid a surge that began shortly after Thanksgiving. 

Over 940 cases have been reported in the past two weeks alone. Those infections account for about 23 percent of the county’s total cases.

The influx of new COVID-19 patients has threatened to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, which serves several surrounding counties where cases are also on the rise.

“We’re seeing numbers that we haven’t seen before, and it’s putting a strain on the whole system and the nursing staff,” Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said in a recent interview with The Pilot.

FirstHealth said COVID-19 patients accounted for about 23 percent of all hospitalizations across its system as of Thursday morning.

(2) comments

Barbara Misiaszek

Jaymie, Thank you for your reporting on the situation at the hospital. This is critical information that should be being related by our County Health Department but isn't being told. WHY ?

John Misiaszek

Patricia Bryan

I think some of the Thanksgiving travel and family get-togethers has come to haunt Moore County. That and the many who feel the three W's are an infringement on their civil rights. I hope this helps as the frontline workers at the hospital and emergency service workers have got to be exhausted.

