The coronavirus continues to spread unabated in Moore County, where laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 4,000 on Thursday.
A total of 4,032 cases have been linked to the county since March, according to the local health department. The latest four-digit milestone was reached amid a surge that started shortly after Thanksgiving.
Over 940 cases have been reported in the past two weeks alone. Those infections account for about 23 percent of the county’s total cases.
Some of the growth can be attributed to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The virus has ravaged places like The Greens, a 120-bed nursing home in Pinehurst.
Patricia Watson is among the 82 elderly residents of the nursing home who tested positive earlier this month, albeit after she initially tested negative. She was well-known in the village, having served as president of the erstwhile Sandhills Little Theatre before retiring in 1996.
She did not experience symptoms in the days immediately following her diagnosis, according to her daughter Bridget Gulka.
“My brother and I visited her window that Tuesday and she seemed OK,” Gulka said in a phone interview. “She was still asymptomatic.”
Three days after Watson tested positive, her oxygen levels began to plummet.
“It was pretty sudden,” Gulka said. “I know she had underlying conditions, but I believe that if she didn’t get COVID she’d still be here.”
Watson died at The Greens on Monday. She was 88.
This is the nursing home’s second bout with the coronavirus. Only eight cases of COVID-19 were reported during the previous outbreak, which began in early August and concluded around the end of October.
Twenty-two employees of The Greens have tested positive in connection with the current outbreak. Gulka said the nursing home’s staff should be “commended for the care and compassion they have shown under such a shortage in staff.”
“If you lose 22 staff members, that’s tremendous,” she said. “I know these people are under a lot of stress, but they were very proactive and vigilant. In fact, they were one of the last facilities in the area that allowed visitation.”
Gulka said she is concerned about the ongoing “politicization” of a virus that has now claimed more than 311,00 lives across the United States,
“This is not the flu,” she said. “I know my mom was 88 and I know she had underlying conditions, but that doesn’t mean it was her time to go. Her time to go would have been a heart attack or something not brought on by COVID.”
She added: “People aren’t taking [the virus] seriously and they don’t seem to understand or care that what they do isn’t just about them.”
At least 75 people in Moore County have died of complications from COVID-19, according to the local health department. Most of those deaths are tied to outbreaks in long-term care settings.
New Outbreaks Reported
Two new outbreaks were reported Thursday by the Moore County Health Department.
The agency said four residents and seven staff members at The Coventry, a nursing home in Southern Pines, have tested positive. Two staff members and a resident of Elmcroft Senior Living in Southern Pines also tested positive in what is now the second outbreak at that facility.
An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting. When an outbreak is identified at a long-term care facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing.
DHHS prohibits visitation at places with ongoing outbreaks. An outbreak is considered to be concluded only when there is no evidence of continued transmission within a facility.
Outbreaks have been reported at every registered nursing home in Moore County. Brookdale Senior Living is the only registered assisted living facility in the county that hasn’t suffered an outbreak.
Peak Resources Pinelake, a nursing home in Carthage, is currently experiencing the county’s largest and deadliest outbreak. A total of 124 infections and 15 deaths have been linked to the facility.
Vaccine Arrives at Hospital
The first shipment of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived Thursday morning at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
“Today, we entered a new phase in our battle against COVID-19,” FirstHealth said in a statement shared on social media.
Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said doses would be administered Friday to front-line workers at the hospital. The first batch of the vaccine is limited to health care professionals, employees in long-term care settings and certain first responders under the state’s four-phase vaccine distribution plan.
Pfizer’s vaccine has an efficacy rate of 95 percent but must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures. A special freezer has been installed at the hospital to store the vaccine.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said the vaccine will eventually be available at no cost to all North Carolinians, but it could take months to manufacture enough doses to cover the state’s general population. A second vaccine candidate developed by the drug maker Moderna was expected to receive final authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
The recent influx of COVID-19 patients has threatened to overwhelm FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, which serves several surrounding counties where cases are also on the rise.
“We’re seeing numbers that we haven’t seen before, and it’s putting a strain on the whole system and the nursing staff,” Dr. Jenifir Bruno, chief medical officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said in a recent interview with The Pilot.
FirstHealth said COVID-19 patients accounted for about 23 percent of all hospitalizations across its hospital system as of Thursday morning.
