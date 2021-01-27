More than 80 cases of COVID-19 are now linked to an outbreak at Penick Village in Southern Pines.
Forty-four staff members and at least 37 residents in the community's assisted living or nursing facilities had tested positive as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The latest tally shows a sharp increase from the previous week, when only 25 infections were reported at the campus.
In a memo to residents’ families on Friday, Penick Village said four deaths are connected to the current outbreak. Writing in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Pilot, Penick Village suggested that the spike in infections was spurred by a recent vaccination clinic at the facility.
“While we cannot prove it, our working theory is someone(s) had COVID-19 when the vaccine was being given and passed it along while staff and residents were moving back and forth to get their vaccine dose,” the memo said. “Oddly, we heard similar stories from a number of peers at other communities across the country, tied closely to the timing of the vaccine.”
Penick Village said it has asked that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine be administered “room-to-room” or outdoors to ensure “better spacing.”
“Your continued prayers, support and understanding are greatly appreciated as we look forward to the second vaccine dose where we can move past this challenging phase,” the memo said.
Vaccinations in nursing homes and assisted living communities are being administered by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies through a federal program overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is the second outbreak identified at Penick Village since the start of the pandemic. Two cases of COVID-19 and a death are linked to the previous outbreak, which began in October and was considered to be concluded by DHHS after weeks passed with no evidence of continued transmission within the facility.
An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more active infections in a long-term care setting. Ten other facilities in Moore County were experiencing outbreaks as of Tuesday.
