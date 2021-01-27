Entrance of Penick Village in Southern Pines.

Entrance of Penick Village in Southern Pines.

 Courtesy photograph

More than 80 cases of COVID-19 are now linked to an outbreak at Penick Village in Southern Pines.

Forty-four staff members and at least 37 residents in the community's assisted living or nursing facilities had tested positive as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The latest tally shows a sharp increase from the previous week, when only 25 infections were reported at the campus.

In a memo to residents’ families on Friday, Penick Village said four deaths are connected to the current outbreak. Writing in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Pilot, Penick Village suggested that the spike in infections was spurred by a recent vaccination clinic at the facility.

“While we cannot prove it, our working theory is someone(s) had COVID-19 when the vaccine was being given and passed it along while staff and residents were moving back and forth to get their vaccine dose,” the memo said. “Oddly, we heard similar stories from a number of peers at other communities across the country, tied closely to the timing of the vaccine.”

Penick Village said it has asked that the second dose of the two-shot vaccine be administered “room-to-room” or outdoors to ensure “better spacing.”

“Your continued prayers, support and understanding are greatly appreciated as we look forward to the second vaccine dose where we can move past this challenging phase,” the memo said.

Vaccinations in nursing homes and assisted living communities are being administered by CVS and Walgreens pharmacies through a federal program overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the second outbreak identified at Penick Village since the start of the pandemic. Two cases of COVID-19 and a death are linked to the previous outbreak, which began in October and was considered to be concluded by DHHS after weeks passed with no evidence of continued transmission within the facility.

An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more active infections in a long-term care setting. Ten other facilities in Moore County were experiencing outbreaks as of Tuesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days