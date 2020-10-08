A coronavirus outbreak has been announced at Penick Village after two individuals in the long-term care community’s assisted living facility tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement to The Pilot, Caroline Eddy, interim CEO of Penick Village, said one of the cases involves a resident who tested positive for the disease on Monday. The infection was discovered after the resident was admitted to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with “symptoms unrelated to COVID-19,” according to Eddy.
The other individual is a private caregiver who tested positive on Thursday. Eddy said the caregiver is isolating at home and will “remain there until medically cleared to return to work.”
The state declares an outbreak whenever two or more active infections are identified in a so-called “congregate living setting.” Penick Village is the 12th facility in Moore County to meet the state’s definition of an outbreak since the start of the pandemic.
Eddy said residents in “affected areas” of the facility are “quarantining in their own rooms.” All employees and residents in places with outbreaks are required by the state to undergo weekly testing.
“Protecting the health and wellbeing of our residents, and that of our staff, remain our highest priority,” Eddy said. “We greatly appreciate the help and understanding we have received during these challenging times, and we ask for continued prayers for the Penick Village family.”
There are now nine active outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities across Moore County, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Other facilities with outbreaks include:
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where 54 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive, and where an employee and five residents have died in connection with COVID-19.
• Magnolia Gardens, where 38 residents and nine employees have tested positive, and where a resident has died.
• Peak Resources Pinelake, where 12 residents and eight employees have tested positive, and where two residents have died.
• Elmcroft Senior Living, where six residents and 11 employees have tested positive, and where a resident has died.
• Quail Haven Village, where six residents and six employees have tested positive, and where a resident has died.
• Sherwood Park Home, where four residents and nine employees have tested positive.
• St. Joseph of the Pines, where a resident and nine employees have tested positive.
• The Greens at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, where four residents and three employees have tested positive.
An outbreak is considered to be concluded when there is no evidence of continued transmission within a facility, according to NCDHHS. Outbreaks have ended at the following local facilities:
• Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, where 60 residents and 24 employees tested positive, and where five residents and an employee died.
• Seven Lakes Assisted Living & Memory Care, where 31 residents and five employees tested positive, and where four residents died.
• Fox Hollow Senior Living, where six residents and two employees tested positive, and where two residents died.
