Pediatric vaccinations against COVID-19 are now underway in Moore County, where dozens of newly eligible children have already received their first shots.
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the administration of Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 5 to 11. That age group accounts for about 7.5 percent of the county’s population, according to the local health department.
Matt Garner, public information officer for the Moore County Health Department, said over 60 children participated in a pair of pediatric vaccination clinics in Carthage last week. The agency plans to hold additional clinics in the weeks ahead that will be scheduled to “accommodate school and work schedules,” he said.
The two-dose vaccine previously could not be administered to individuals younger than 12. While the CDC’s latest guidance essentially opens up immunization to all school-age residents, Garner said demand for the shots has been relatively low.
“There hasn't been as much interest in the pediatric vaccine as there has been among other age groups,” he said. “However, we believe as time goes on, parental confidence in the vaccine will increase.”
A clinical trial involving more than 3,000 children aged 5 to 11 found no safety concerns or serious side effects in connection with Pfizer’s vaccine, which is administered in smaller doses than the vaccine that is given to teenagers and adults. Although kids are less likely to experience serious illness with COVID-19, they can still “get very sick” and spread the coronavirus to vulnerable adults, according to the CDC.
In addition to the upcoming vaccination clinics for children, the Moore County Health Department is offering shots by appointment at its office on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services showed that 53,549 local residents, or about 53 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday.
The county saw an average of 10 new daily infections for the seven days ending Monday. The weekly percentage of COVID-19 tests returning positive stood at 5.1 percent.
A total of 13,843 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 254 local deaths attributed to the disease. Fatal infections account for about 1.8 percent of the county’s cases.
Two new deaths were announced Monday by the health department. The deceased residents include a woman older than 75 who died Wednesday and a man in the “50 to 64 age group” who died last Tuesday, according to Garner.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas reported that 19 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across its multi-county system on Monday, with the majority of patients being treated at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. Most of the patients were unvaccinated, FirstHealth said.
This is child abuse. Absolutely criminal, unconscionable evil.
With only a 53% vaccination rate among adults it's probably not surprising that the demand for kids shots is low. As cooler weather approaches it won't be surprising if our case rate again begins to climb. We don't need any more deaths from - or with if you choose - COVID. Please get vaccinated and get your kids vaccinated. As has been said, "The life you save may be your own", or God forbid, your child's.
John Misiaszek
John, I don't think you are ignorant, it is just that you know so much that isn't true.
Thank you for your assessment Matthew. Now, please tell me what's not true about what I've stated. Currently, roughly 25% of all diagnosed new cases of COVID are among kids under 18. They normally have less severe cases than do adults but that's no guarantee. Further, they are perfectly able to transmit this virus to adults of any age, Vaccines have been proven safe and effective for all age groups. Why not lessen the risk to everybody by vaccinating yourself and your kids?
John Misiaszek
