The Moore Free and Charitable Clinic, a nonprofit that provides medical services to people without insurance, recently vaccinated hundreds of patients against the seasonal flu.
About a third of the clinic’s 1,500 clients, the majority of whom live below the poverty line, participated in a pair of drive-thru vaccination events earlier this month near the organization’s office in Southern Pines. Abigail Bivans, director of the clinic, said it was the first time some of the patients had ever received a flu shot.
“The pandemic has definitely motivated a lot of our people to get vaccinated,” she said.
Many of the individuals served by the clinic have “comorbidities” that make them especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to Bivans. At the same time, she said, the restrictions enacted to curb the spread of the virus have taken a mental toll on clinic’s patients.
“They worry about their hours being cut back at their jobs and trying to figure out virtual schooling at home with their kids,” Bivans said. “These are new and increased stressors on top of the normal financial strains that almost all of our patients face. It’s been a trying time for our folks.”
The clinic has offered flu shots in the past, albeit on a smaller scale. In previous years, the nonprofit would stock about 200 doses of the vaccine. CEO Tony Price, a recent appointee to the Moore County Board of Health, said he decided in June to order three times as many doses this year.
“I felt that we needed more based on the recommendations coming out of the CDC and in anticipation of a very strong flu season in the fall,” Price said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
His hunch was prescient: the Moore County Health Department, which is overseen by the health board, has for the past several weeks warned that the seasonal flu could exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“We are urging everyone to get theirselves and their families vaccinated against influenza,” Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, told the Moore County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. “One of the reasons it’s so important, especially with COVID-19 out there, is some of the same groups that are at risk of complications from the flu are at risk of complications from COVID-19 as well, and we want to keep those folks safe and healthy.”
Addressing the commissioners, Garner said it is possible for a person to be “co-infected” with both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza. “We don’t want to have two respiratory viruses circulating at one time,” he said.
The health department, Garner said, plans to reserve its supply of flu shots for “our uninsured, incarcerated and homeless populations here in Moore County.” He said the agency is “count(ing) on” local pharmacies and medical providers to handle mass vaccinations.
