Staff members at The Greens in Pinehurst are working to contain a second coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
Wendy Leary, administrator of the nursing home, said 53 elderly residents and 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, as of Thursday afternoon.
“We are extremely diligent in following all recommendations set forth by the CDC, CMS, and Department of Health to reduce the risk of transmission and we will continue to work closely with local, state, and federal agencies for the most up-to-date health advisory information and guidance to ensure the health and safety of all our residents and staff,” Leary said in a statement to The Pilot.
This is the second outbreak identified at The Greens, which is located on Rattlesnake Trail, since the start of the pandemic. An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting
Only eight cases of COVID-19 were reported during the nursing home’s previous outbreak, which began in early August and concluded around the end of October. An outbreak is considered to be over when there is no evidence of continued virus transmission within a facility.
In addition to the 64 cases at The Greens, nearly 50 coronavirus cases are now linked to an outbreak at St. Joseph of the Pines.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported that 17 elderly residents and 32 employees of the Southern Pines nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s up from Nov. 24, when the state said two residents and 19 staff members had tested positive.
According to DHHS, other long-term care facilities with ongoing outbreaks in Moore County include:
• Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where 92 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive, and where 15 residents have died of complications from COVID-19.
• Accordius Health at Aberdeen, where 58 residents and 35 staff members have tested positive, and where an employee and six residents have died.
• Quail Haven Village, where three residents and five staff members have tested positive.
Like The Greens, both Peak Resources Pinelake and Quail Haven Village are experiencing their second outbreaks. Facilities with active outbreaks must provide weekly testing for all residents and employees.
Forty-four of the county’s 66 coronavirus-related deaths are connected to outbreaks in long-term care settings. Outbreaks also account for nearly 20 percent of the 3,089 cases reported in Moore County since March.
Teresa Forrest, administrative officer for the Moore County Health Department, emailed local nursing homes and assisted living communities on Oct. 7 with an offer to furnish the facilities with temperature-taking kiosks that had been purchased with "grant funding for COVID prevention." But in a follow-up email on Monday, Forrest said the health department was rescinding the offer.
"Unfortunately, per the Moore County finance and attorney's offices, the Moore County Health Department will not be able to utilize the grant funding mentioned [...] to purchase temperature kiosks for long-term care facilities in the county, as they are private companies," she wrote. "The county offices communicated with UNC School of Government and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' Division of Public Health, and it was determined that the grant funds are subject to the procurement standards of the Federal Uniform Guidance Act."
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners approved a request from the health department to purchase nine of the kiosks for local schools using $20,555 in funding from the federal CARES Act.
In October, the health department announced the launch of a regional initiative to curb the spread of the coronavirus in long-term care facilities. The effort is being led by a prevention support team based out of the department’s office in Carthage.
Robert Wittmann, director of the department, has said the team will work to “mitigate the frequency, extent and duration of COVID-19 outbreaks” in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The team is also expected to conduct on-site evaluations of the facilities.
During last month's meeting of the Moore County Board of Health, Matt Garner, public information officer for the health department, said findings from the team's evaluations would be shared online for public inspection. But none of the team’s reports have appeared on the department's website since that meeting, which was held on Nov. 2.
The Moore County Board of Health is expected to discuss the health department’s response to the pandemic during a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. on Monday. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held online over the videoconferencing platform WebEx.
Members of the community can watch live on webex.com using a computer or smartphone. The meeting number is 1798153124, and the password is BOH1220.
To listen to the meeting over the phone, dial 1-408-418-9388 and enter 1798153124 after being prompted to provide the meeting number.
Public comments of 350 words or less can be submitted by emailing tforrest@moorecountync.gov or calling 910-947-4502. Comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday to be read during the meeting.
