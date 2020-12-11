A coronavirus outbreak is being monitored at Tara Plantation, an assisted living community in Carthage.
On Friday, the Moore County Health Department announced that eight of the facility’s elderly residents had tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as two or more active infections in a congregate-living setting.
The local health department said the eight cases were confirmed through mandatory testing administered at Tara Plantation from Monday to Wednesday. When an outbreak is identified at a long-term care facility, all residents and staff members must undergo weekly testing.
DHHS prohibits visitation at places with ongoing outbreaks. An outbreak is considered to be concluded only after there is no evidence of continued transmission within a facility.
Tara Plantation is an 80-bed community located in the 800 block of McNeill Street. It is the only residential care facility in the county with a zero-star rating on the N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation’s website.
While outbreaks have now been linked to 13 long-term care facilities in Moore County, only six of those outbreaks were reported to be ongoing as of Friday by DHHS. Following is a look at the latest data available for the county’s other ongoing outbreaks.
Peak Resources Pinelake
Length of Current Outbreak: 10 weeks
Total Deaths: 15
Total Cases: 124
New Cases Reported Friday: 1
Thirty-two staff members and 92 residents at Peak Resources Pinelake have tested positive in what is by far the county’s largest outbreak. It is also the deadliest, with 15 of the nursing home’s residents dying of complications from COVID-19.
The nursing home suffered an earlier outbreak in August, but only a handful of people tested positive then. Melissa Fraley, director of nursing for the Moore County Health Department, recently told the local board of health that Peak Resources Pinelake began having staffing difficulties following the previous outbreak, making the facility more vulnerable during its second bout with the virus.
“That may have a lot more to do with this outbreak than the previous one,” she said. “If you don’t have the staff to support your (infection control) efforts, you can’t accomplish those goals.”
The problem was compounded by the architectural layout of the 110-bed nursing home, according to Fraley.
“Facility-wise, their setup is not great for being able to isolate and quarantine residents,” she said. “They have a quad-setup where four rooms may share a restroom, so a lot of it is in the facility’s design. It’s difficult to keep the spread low when you are sharing resources like that.”
Accordius Health at Aberdeen
Length of Outbreak: 20 weeks
Total Deaths: 7
Total Cases: 101
New Cases Reported Friday: 4
The outbreak at Accordius Health at Aberdeen began after three employees tested positive in July. Weeks passed with no new infections, and it began to look as if the virus would not spread to the nursing home’s elderly residents.
But a resident tested positive just before the facility was expected to be removed from the state’s list of ongoing outbreaks. That infection is believed to have sparked a wave of cases.
A total of 62 residents and 39 staff members have tested positive at the nursing home. The outbreak is also blamed for the deaths of six residents and an employee.
Accordius Health at Aberdeen was previously known as Kingswood Nursing. The 100-bed facility was taken over in November 2019 by a Charlotte company that has not responded to multiple messages from The Pilot.
On Oct. 23, the facility’s administrator told a state surveyor that the nursing home had “a lot of overwhelmed staff” because of the outbreak, according to a complaint investigation conducted by DHHS. The complaint was tied to an alleged incident of elder abuse.
St. Joseph of the Pines
Length of Outbreak: 15 weeks
Total Deaths: 1
Total Cases: 81
New Cases Reported Friday: 10
The Southern Pines nursing center run by St. Joseph of the Pines has seen a steady rise in cases after going several weeks with no new infections.
On Nov. 24, DHHS said only two residents and 19 staff members of the nursing home had tested positive. The state’s data now show 37 cases involving residents and 44 cases involving employees.
A resident of the facility died Dec. 4 of complications from COVID-19, according to a news release from the Moore County Health Department. The man was older than 75, the department said.
In addition to the 176-bed nursing home, St. Joseph of the Pines runs two independent living communities for senior citizens in Moore County. The company is one of the area’s largest employers.
The Greens
Length of Current Outbreak: 1 week
Total Deaths: 1
Total Cases: 64
New Cases Reported Friday: None
Wendy Leary, administrator of The Greens, said 53 of the facility’s residents and 11 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 3. A resident of the 120-bed nursing home died later that day, according to the local health department.
“We are extremely diligent in following all recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and department of health to reduce the risk of transmission, and we will continue to work closely with local, state and federal agencies for the most up-to-date health advisory information and guidance to ensure the health and safety of all our residents and staff,” Leary said in a statement to The Pilot.
This is the second outbreak identified at The Greens. Eight cases of COVID-19 were reported during the previous outbreak, which began in early August and concluded around the end of October.
Quail Haven Village
Length of Current Outbreak: 3 weeks
Total Deaths: None
Total Cases: 9
New Cases Reported Friday: None
Three residents and six staff members have tested positive at The Inn at Quail Haven Village, a 60-bed facility in Pinehurst.
This is the second outbreak reported at the facility. A dozen cases were reported in the previous outbreak, along with the death of an elderly resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.