Accelerated by the highly contagious omicron variant, COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Moore County.
Matt Garner, interim director of the Moore County Health Department, said his agency recorded a record daily average of 142 new infections for the seven days ending Monday — far surpassing the previous peak average of 94 cases on Jan. 8, 2021. Over 730 new cases have been tallied by the department since last Tuesday.
The positivity rate for coronavirus testing in Moore County stood at 20 percent on Monday, up from 7.4 percent during the same time in December. More than 1,500 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 3 to Jan. 3, a 52-percent increase from the previous month.
In a recent interview with The Pilot, Garner urged residents to “not take [omicron] lightly.” While the variant does not appear to be more dangerous than earlier strains, it has proven to be more resistant to vaccines.
Preliminary data from South Africa indicates that booster shots can greatly improve protection against the fast-spreading variant. Following a spike in coronavirus-related hospitalizations, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a statement last week encouraging all vaccinated North Carolinians to get boosted.
According to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who have not yet received a booster should quarantine for five days if exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The CDC said boosted individuals are not required to quarantine following exposure.
People aged 16 or older are eligible for booster shots if they received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at least six months ago. Individuals aged 18 or older who received both doses of Moderna’s vaccine must also wait six months. Adults who received the one-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson are eligible after two months.
Residents can schedule vaccination or booster appointments with the Moore County Health Department by calling 910-947-7468 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
While N.C. DHHS does not share county-level data on booster shots, the agency reported that 54 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated as of Monday. If counting only residents aged 18 or older, about 65 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
A total of 15,612 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Moore County since the start of the pandemic. At least 260 of those infections, or about 1.6 percent, have been fatal.
The Moore County Health Department is expected to share an update on its response to COVID-19 during Monday’s meeting of the local board of health. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage.
