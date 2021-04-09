Long-term care workers were among the first people eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in Moore County, but many of them have yet to receive shots.
An average of only 49 percent of employees in nursing homes and assisted living communities had been vaccinated as of March 31, according to data shared by the local health department. Some of the lowest vaccination rates were reported at facilities where multiple residents died amid coronavirus outbreaks last year.
The department’s data showed that just 26 percent of staff were vaccinated at The Greens, a Pinehurst nursing home that is currently experiencing its third outbreak. Over 100 infections and 15 coronavirus-related deaths are linked to a previous outbreak at the facility.
Three assisted living communities — Fox Hollow Senior Living, Magnolia Gardens and The Coventry — were tied for the lowest percentage of vaccinated staff members. Only 25 percent of employees at each facility had been vaccinated, according to the data.
People who work or live in long-term care settings first became eligible for shots in December through the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. Vaccination clinics have since been held at every nursing home and assisted living campus in the county.
“As individuals, the employees can decline to be vaccinated,” Robert Wittmann, director of the health department, said during Monday’s meeting of the Moore County Board of Health. “The employees all have an opportunity to be vaccinated, but there is no requirement for a facility to have 100 percent of its staff vaccinated.”
Tara Plantation, an assisted living community in Carthage, is the only local facility with a fully vaccinated staff. Seven Lakes Assisted Living and Memory Care is a close second, with 98 percent of its employees vaccinated.
“Based on what I’ve seen, I think they feel like there’s not enough research or they’re afraid of getting sick,” Amanda Bumin, executive director of Seven Lakes Assisted Living, said of vaccine hesitancy among long-term care workers. “But we know that getting sick is just kind of part of it because that means your immune system is working, and there’s definitely plenty of research that shows the vaccines are effective.”
Bumin said the company that owns Seven Lakes Assisted Living worked to educate employees so they could “make their own informed decisions” about vaccination. The facility’s management availed themselves of the vaccine as soon as it was available, something Bumin said helped to assuage concerns among the rest of the staff.
“They saw us getting it and that made them more comfortable,” she said. “And instead of just saying ‘there’s a COVID clinic next week,’ we tried to make it a celebration with food and ‘I voted’-style stickers for people who got their shots. We hyped it up to the staff, we reminded them about it and we talked about it constantly.”
She added: “It’s not only about protecting yourself. You’ve got to think about the people you’re taking care of. They’re the most vulnerable population and the people who have been most affected by this virus.”
A Pilot analysis shows that nearly 12 percent of all infections and 56 percent of COVID-19 deaths recorded in Moore County are tied to outbreaks in long-term care settings. Because of state-mandated visitation restrictions in effect at the height of the pandemic, most of these outbreaks likely originated from infected staff members.
The state, however, cannot mandate vaccinations for employees of long-term care facilities.
“A facility can require it,” Wittmann said, “but that’s a corporate decision made between the corporation, the employees and the lawyers for the corporation.”
Elmcroft of Southern Pines, an assisted living community, is the only long-term care facility in the county where shots are currently mandatory for workers, according to the health department. Still, the agency’s data showed that 10 percent of Elmcroft’s staff remained unvaccinated as of March 31.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that 26,217 local residents, or about 26 percent of the county’s population, were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday. All adults in Moore County are now eligible for vaccination.
The Moore County Health Department is administering shots by appointment at its office and at the neighboring Agricultural Center building in Carthage. In order to receive an appointment, residents must call (910) 947-7468 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The hotline is not staffed on Mondays or weekends.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas is holding twice-a-week vaccination clinics at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. Appointments must be scheduled online at schedule.firsthealth.org.
“Bumin said the company that owns Seven Lakes Assisted Living worked to educate employees so they could “make their own informed decisions” Sounds like they did, and decided against it. Just like 75% of Moore County’s population has. That’s what Liberty is all about, folks. Living well unmasked!
Hoping you have a trip to Michigan planned in the near future Kent.
John Misiaszek
Let's see...35% of Moore Co. population has one dose and 28% have had both doses...so in Moore County 59,600 people have had a shot....I don't think you're very current on your numbers since that's significantly more than 25% an would lead one to believe that the smart choice to get vaccinated is just as much about living free as the dumb decision not to. Making stupid decisions does not advance the cause of liberty.
