Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced the state will “take a careful step forward” in easing restrictions enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Playgrounds, gyms, museums and aquariums are allowed to reopen under a new executive order that takes effect Friday. Mass gatherings will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
Bars, movie theaters and nightclubs will remain closed, Cooper said, and the current capacity limits at restaurants and personal care businesses will stay in place. The statewide mandate prohibiting restaurants from selling alcohol after 11 p.m. has been extended until at least Oct. 2.
“We’re encouraged to see North Carolina holding steady on most and decreasing on some of our key data metrics,” Cooper said during a news conference. “North Carolinians, most of you are showing you know how to fight this disease, and most of you should be proud of yourselves.”
“Every time you wear your mask or social distance, you’re helping our statewide numbers so we can ease restrictions. You’re protecting people, known and unknown. You’re saving lives and you’re slowing the spread of this virus.”
Under the latest executive order, gyms and other indoor exercise facilities can open at 30 percent capacity. Museums and aquariums can open at 50 percent capacity.
(2) comments
Cooper obviously learned from Obama, “leading from behind”: Currently 44 states — including all of the states surrounding N.C. — have opened movie theaters.
“Mass gatherings will be limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.“ Unless it is a violent BLM protest in downtown Raleigh or Charlotte, of course. The mask thing is sure looking silly: “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy” Living happily and healthy mask-free in NC!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.