A dozen long-term care facilities are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks in Moore County, the most reported since the start of the pandemic.
Seven local nursing homes and five assisted living communities are included on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest list of ongoing outbreaks in congregate-living settings. The online list is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays using data provided by local health departments.
An outbreak is defined by DHHS as two or more active cases of COVID-19. Friday’s list showed new outbreaks at Fox Hollow Senior Living, Penick Village and Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center — facilities that have all suffered previous outbreaks.
The current outbreak at Penick Village was first reported by The Pilot on Jan. 5, but was only added to the state’s list on Friday. DHHS said 25 infections have been linked to the Southern Pines facility, with 16 cases involving elderly residents.
Two cases of COVID-19 and a death are linked to the previous outbreak, which began in October and was considered to be concluded by DHHS after weeks passed with no evidence of continued transmission within the facility.
“Penick Village has been blessed with an exemplary track record during most of this horrendous COVID-19 season,” Ronald Jennette, interim chief executive officer for the village, said in a statement to The Pilot. “But as the experts predicted with this invisible, mutating virus, it’s only a matter of time before it finds you. Unfortunately, that time has occurred now at Penick Village.”
Jennette said the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, which requires two shots to be fully effective, is expected to be administered to residents and staff members next month.
“We are in constant touch with the health department and our dedicated staff continue to give their all to serve our wonderful residents,” he said.
The second outbreak at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center comes after the nursing home was ravaged by the county’s first known outbreak in April. Over 80 infections and six deaths were eventually linked to the previous outbreak, which did not conclude until July.
DHHS said two employees and a resident at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center recently tested positive for COVID-19. A person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity, said the infected resident had been transferred to the nursing home from another facility.
In a robocall sent earlier this month to families with loved ones at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation, the nursing home said all residents and staff members were being tested “twice per week until further notice.”
“We are doing everything we can to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in our community including closely monitoring all residents,” the nursing home said in the message. “We continue to screen all employees every time they enter the building and we are using universal mask precautions for each employee throughout the building at all times.”
The first dose of the vaccine is set to be administered at the facility on Wednesday. Fox Hollow, an assisted living community located within the corporate boundaries of Southern Pines, is also working to contain its second outbreak.
Eight cases and two deaths were reported during the previous outbreak, which began and concluded in June. Three staff members and a resident have tested positive in connection with the current outbreak.
DHHS said older outbreaks are still underway at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, Brookdale Senior Living, The Coventry, Elmcroft of Southern Pines, The Greens, Peak Resources Pinelake, Quail Haven Village, St. Joseph of the Pines Health Center and Tara Plantation. Some of these facilities have gone weeks with no new infections and could be removed from the state’s list in the coming days.
All seven nursing homes and 10 assisted living communities in the county have suffered coronavirus outbreaks. According to a Pilot analysis, the outbreaks account for about 14 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported in the county, along with nearly 70 of the area’s virus-related deaths.
